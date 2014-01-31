Ben on Bettis: 'He is the Pittsburgh Steelers'

"**

You look at his size and tenacity. To be that size and have quick feet was just amazing. Sometimes you found yourself as a teammate watching like a fan to see him get through a hole, side step somebody, run over somebody and then get up and do his patent 'The Bus' dance. That is what made him such a special running back. You don't see many guys be able to maneuver the holes and run somebody over.

"When Jerome ran over Brian Urlacher I think that was a signature play of who The Bus really was. Every time I see that play, I shake my head and think that is The Bus. That is what it's all about. To do the things he did at that size is amazing. I don't think there will ever be another big guy like Jerome who did it the way he did and for how long he did it."

Defensive End Brett Keisel:"

He was one of those unique guys. A lot of running backs don't have anything close to his size. He could have been an offensive lineman. His feet amazed us when we watched him. How fast he could get through a hole, the way he could make people miss, and his power after contact. When we got on third and short situations, I was on the punt team and I didn't even get up because I knew he could at least get a yard. We rode The Bus like crazy and we all will hopefully be taking The Bus to Canton."

Center Jeff Hartings:"

When you played the Pittsburgh Steelers during that period that Jerome Bettis played for the Steelers, you think what is the opponent going to be thinking about the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are going to be thinking about the defense, which was great for many years, and on the offensive side of the ball it was a guarantee the first two things out of the opposing coach's mouth was going to be Jerome Bettis. To be that guy that an opposing team needs to be concerned about for a 10-year period, that is what makes a Hall of Famer.

"I have a unique experience in the NFL having blocked for Barry Sanders, one of the best all-time no doubt. He was a guy that made people miss better than anybody. Then to go block for Jerome Bettis, a punishing guy that enjoyed running over defensive backs, for an offensive lineman that was a little more enjoyable. He brought energy to the whole team. That is what set him apart, his personality and leadership on game day and in practice. He made playing football a lot of fun."

Linebacker Joey Porter:

"Jerome was a linebacker that played running back. It's that simple. Jerome was a physical guy. Most backs went away from traffic, linebackers love traffic. Jerome loved traffic. Running backs get in the hole and dodge guys. He would shake a guy every now and then to make fun of them and show he is big and can shake you."