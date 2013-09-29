Ben is Digest Player of Week

BEN ROETHLISBERGER** Quarterback

Under constant pressure from a Vikings pass rush that was effective in attacking the left side of the Steelers' offensive line throughout most of the game, he still made a lot of plays with his arm and was able to use his legs to create even more opportunities to make plays with his arm.

Ben Roethlisberger withstood five sacks and almost constant pressure to complete 36-of-51 passes for 383 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. At one point in the second half, the Steelers trailed by 34-17, but Roethlisberger engineered a couple of late scoring drives to get the team within a touchdown with a minute to play.

Roethlisberger is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.