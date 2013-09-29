Ben is Digest Player of Week

**
BEN ROETHLISBERGER** Quarterback
Under constant pressure from a Vikings pass rush that was effective in attacking the left side of the Steelers' offensive line throughout most of the game, he still made a lot of plays with his arm and was able to use his legs to create even more opportunities to make plays with his arm.
Ben Roethlisberger withstood five sacks and almost constant pressure to complete 36-of-51 passes for 383 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. At one point in the second half, the Steelers trailed by 34-17, but Roethlisberger engineered a couple of late scoring drives to get the team within a touchdown with a minute to play.
Roethlisberger is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.
Also considered were Antonio Brown, who caught 12 passes for 88 yards, had one rush for 10 more, and drew a 48-yard pass interference penalty in the end zone to set up one of Le'Veon Bell's two rushing touchdowns; Jerricho Cotchery, who caught five passes for 103 yards and a touchdown; Heath Miller, who had six catches for 70 yards; Brett Keisel, who was a disruptive element for the defense; and rookie Le'Veon Bell, who caught four passes for 27 yards and rushed 18 times for 57 yards while scoring the Steelers' first two rushing touchdown of the season.