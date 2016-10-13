Ben delivers again

"I'm so used to Ben just responding like that because it's just Ben to me now," said Le'Veon Bell. "I don't look at it like, 'Oh wow, that's amazing,' because I am just so used to seeing it but he is just a special player. I wouldn't want to play with any other quarterback. He is a guy who is always composed in the pocket. I will watch him, even when I am running my routes, and sometimes when he doesn't throw me the ball I am just watching him throw it to somebody else and he just never seems rattled. I don't know how you get that, playing in the pocket, when you have got big guys, 300 pounds, trying to take your head off, but he is so composed and always keeps his cool, and you got to respect him for that, and I am glad I play with him."