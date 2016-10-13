Ben delivers again

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was voted the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week for his performance against the New York Jets.
Roethlisberger led the Steelers to a 31-13 win over the Jets at Heinz Field to improve the Steelers record to 4-1 on the season.
Roethlisberger completed 34 passes for 380 yards and four touchdown passes, just another day at the office.
"I'm so used to Ben just responding like that because it's just Ben to me now," said Le'Veon Bell. "I don't look at it like, 'Oh wow, that's amazing,' because I am just so used to seeing it but he is just a special player. I wouldn't want to play with any other quarterback. He is a guy who is always composed in the pocket. I will watch him, even when I am running my routes, and sometimes when he doesn't throw me the ball I am just watching him throw it to somebody else and he just never seems rattled. I don't know how you get that, playing in the pocket, when you have got big guys, 300 pounds, trying to take your head off, but he is so composed and always keeps his cool, and you got to respect him for that, and I am glad I play with him."
