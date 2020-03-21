Ben delivers a key message

Mar 20, 2020 at 09:10 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

During a time when the vast majority of the country is staying home, with the exception of those who are providing the services we all need to survive, finding things to do as a family can be a challenge.

It's no different for Steelers players, including Ben Roethlisberger who is home with his wife, Ashley, and their three children, Benjamin, Baylee and Bodie.

The Roethlisberger family is staying home to keep themselves and others safe, and Ben is encouraging everyone else to do the same, as well as providing some fun ideas to keep kids busy.

