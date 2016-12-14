Bell wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Bell, who rushed for more yards than any back ever did against the Bills, went over 1,000 yards (1,053) for the season for the second time in his career. He also tied Willie Parker for the record for most 200-yard rushing games in a career with two.

"I just think my work ethic really shows," said Bell. "I don't there's a lot of backs who can do the things that I can do. Like I said, I take pride in staying in the game because at any moment the game can change and I want to be part of that play. Whether I'm getting it, whether I'm not getting it. Whether it's a block, a pickup, a catch, a run, whatever it is, I want to make sure I'm always part of the big play or change of the gameplay. That's why I want to play every game, so I condition the way I do in practice, I condition in the offseason the way I do. I take care of my body, always eat right, and make sure I'm always good."