Ready to play: The Steelers will look to avenge an early season 20-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals when they face them this Sunday at Heinz Field.

"It's a divisional opponent, we are coming off a loss and playing in front of our home crowd," said receiver Jerricho Cotchery. "We didn't win the first game against these guys. We are going to be up for the challenge. Guys are going to be ready to play."

In the first meeting Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton completed 25 passes for 280 yards and a touchdown, so getting pressure on him will be a key this week.

"We are going to try and create as much havoc as we can and put as much pressure on the guy that we can," said defensive end Ziggy Hood. "We have to help our linebacker corps. We have to put pressure on him and take it off the back end. We have to help our guys out.

"We have to stop the running game too. We have to play defensive ball, Steelers ball, all 11 hats to the ball and give it everything we've got."

Prime time: As if the Steelers don't have enough motivation to beat the Bengals, playing on Sunday Night Football in front of a national television audience adds a little bit more.

"It's prime time and the adrenaline rush will be that much more," said running back Le'Veon Bell. "We know what's at stake. Guys just have to be ready. We have to be ready for it."

This will be the second time this season the two teams meet on national television, the first time on Monday Night Football.

"You have all eyes watching," said Hood. "You want to give everything you've got. It's not for just those watching, it's for your teammates, giving everything you have for them. You want to look them in the eye and say that I gave everything I've got and them be able to do the same."

Toys for Tots: The Steelers will hold their annual Toys for Tots drive when they host the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on Sunday, Dec. 15 at Heinz Field.