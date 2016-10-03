Bell makes the most of his return

"It's not what I'm supposed to say, it's what I believe in my heart," Mitchell said of his Philadelphia declaration. "I was reading my Twitter feed after I said that and everybody was like, 'he's cocky, he's arrogant,' I just believe in my brothers.

"I told you we were going to make proper adjustments. I really felt like, Philly's a good football team but it was more about our lack of execution. I said we would make the corrections, we made those corrections and it showed up on the scoreboard."

SECONDARY BY COMMITTEE: The defense played without starting LB Ryan Shazier and starting S Robert Golden.

Shazier's replacement, LB Vince Williams, came up with a game-high 15 tackles (13 solo).

The answer minus Golden was provided by S Jordan Dangerfield, who started for the first time, and by CB Justin Gilbert, who replaced Dangerfield periodically in one of the Steelers' variations on the five-defensive backs theme.

At times, the five-defensive backs "nickel" package consisted of starting cornerbacks Stephon Tuitt and William Gay, cornerback Artie Burns and safeties Dangerfield and Mitchell.

At times Mitchell was joined by four corners, Cockrell, Gay, Burns and Gilbert, who played his first defensive snaps with the Steelers (Gay or Cockrell appeared to be playing a safety-type role in those instances).

"I don't think we changed much," Cockrell said. "The mentality's still the same. We're defensive backs at the end of the day and our main job is to get the football and that's what we did.

"We're just trying to rotate, give people different looks, keep people on their toes."

Cockrell was impressed by Gilbert's contribution.

"He worked all week," Cockrell said. "Just getting into the swing of things he's been working and learning since he got here but now he's putting it on the grass for us, and that's a good thing to see."

THEY SAID IT: "It was a total team win. We win as a team, we lose as a team. I thought it was a dominant performance by us in just about every phase." _ Mitchell on beating Kansas City.

"I told the guys before the game, we are driving a car and we don't have a rearview mirror. We aren't looking back, we are looking forward. Last week was one of those days, we have all had them. We move on and I thought we did a good job of moving on." _ Roethlisberger on rebounding from the loss in Philadelphia and beating Kansas City.