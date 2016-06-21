Bell impacted Steelers and NFL

Bell, a former quarterback at the University of Pennsylvania, loved his home state so much, being a part of both NFL teams in Pennsylvania had to have been a dream come true for him.

Bell was the co-founder and co-owner of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1933-40. During that time he worked with other NFL owners to establish the NFL Draft to create competitive balance.

Bell sold the Eagles, and purchased a share of the Pittsburgh Steelers during World War II, and remained in his role from 1940-45. During that time he was outspoken and instrumental in the league still operating during war time.