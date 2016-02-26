Bell called NFL's top 'all-around back'

Ring the Bell: Among those taking part in the 40-yard dash on Friday for the first day of on-field workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine were the running backs and that got NFL Network's Mike Mayock talking about who he thought the best all-around running back in the league is right now.

No surprise to Steelers Nation, he targeted Le'Veon Bell.

"Le'Veon Bell to me is the prototype in the NFL right now for the all-around back," said Mayock. "The first one is vision. Outside zone, you don't know where the hole is going to open up.

"Second is patience, when's it going to open? When are you going to hit it? Now when you hit it can you run through the arm tackle of the man much bigger than you and accelerate again down the sideline.