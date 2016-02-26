Bell called NFL's top 'all-around back'

Ring the Bell: Among those taking part in the 40-yard dash on Friday for the first day of on-field workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine were the running backs and that got NFL Network's Mike Mayock talking about who he thought the best all-around running back in the league is right now.
No surprise to Steelers Nation, he targeted Le'Veon Bell.
"Le'Veon Bell to me is the prototype in the NFL right now for the all-around back," said Mayock. "The first one is vision. Outside zone, you don't know where the hole is going to open up.
"Second is patience, when's it going to open? When are you going to hit it? Now when you hit it can you run through the arm tackle of the man much bigger than you and accelerate again down the sideline.
"They run wide receiver routes with him. Le'Veon Bell is outstanding."
Is he No. 1?: Ohio State's Joey Bosa, considered the top edge rusher at the Combine, looks at himself as the best player available overall and said the decision on that is now up to the Tennessee Titans, who have the first pick in the NFL Draft.
"I do believe I'm the best player in the draft," said Bosa. "There's, of course, a lot of amazing players in the draft and it's going to be up to Tennessee to make that decision. But I think as a player if you don't believe that then there's kind of something wrong.
"I think I bring the best pass rusher, the best defensive lineman in the country. I'm obviously coming to the team that drafts me to help them win and help them eventually make it to the Super Bowl."
