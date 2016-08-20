Bell addresses suspension

Aug 20, 2016 at 09:46 AM

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell met the media today after making his first appearance at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex following the announcement of his three-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

Bell addressed his suspension after practice:

"I'm going to serve my three-game suspension, that's what I got. I've obviously already apologized to my teammates and coaches, Steeler Nation. I'm sincerely sorry about everything I put everybody through. It's been a frustrating run. I own up to everything. It's all my fault and I can't blame anyone else for that. I'm going to serve my suspension and move on from there.

"This is going to help me be a better person, a better player, obviously be smarter and move on.  It's definitely a learning experience. I'm not the perfect person. I didn't do everything right. I didn't do everything wrong, either. Obviously, it sucks to keep having to miss time. I know everybody wants to see me play. I obviously want to play football and be out there with my teammates and help the Steelers win a Super Bowl. I have to learn from this and move on.

"As soon as I can get on the field, the better. I'm obviously going to take these three games, just kind of look at it as a blessing in disguise, I guess, heal up a little bit, get me more rest, hopefully be able to finish the season out, get us to the playoffs, make a run."

