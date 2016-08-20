Bell addresses suspension

"This is going to help me be a better person, a better player, obviously be smarter and move on. It's definitely a learning experience. I'm not the perfect person. I didn't do everything right. I didn't do everything wrong, either. Obviously, it sucks to keep having to miss time. I know everybody wants to see me play. I obviously want to play football and be out there with my teammates and help the Steelers win a Super Bowl. I have to learn from this and move on.