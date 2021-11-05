Bears are talking about Diontae, Ben, T.J. and more

The Steelers will take on the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football from Heinz Field, a primetime game that has the Steelers looking to continue their winning streak, while the Bears are looking to break a losing streak.
The Steelers have won their last three games to improve their record to 4-3, while the Bears have dropped their last three games, with a 3-5 record on the season.
Bears Coach Matt Nagy talked about his team trying to turn things around, pointing to how the Steelers have done it.
"Look at the Steelers for example," said Nagy. "They started out 1-3 and here they are 4-3, they won three in a row. They fought through it. They probably have pretty good leaders. They probably have guys that care about playing. They don't point fingers. They don't blame. They are not negative. They are positive."
Nagy and the Bears weighed in on other topics regarding the Steelers, including Ben Roethlisberger, T.J. Watt, Diontae Johnson and more.
* * *
Quarterback Justin Fields on what stands out about the Steelers defense:
"They have a great front seven. They've been running that defensive scheme for a long time now. They all know it. They are all very experienced in it. They have a lot of great athletes. Great guys on the edge, great guys at three-technique. Great linebackers. It's going to be a challenge for us."
Coach Matt Nagy on Coach Mike Tomlin:
"I think the way that he leads his organization is rare. I've been to different owner's meetings over the years and have been around him. He went to William and Mary, I went to Delaware, but I was younger. But the path he came through, the way he has done things, I really respect him. He is real with his coaches. He is real with his players. He is authentic. He is tough on them, but he loves them. And he wins. That is what he does, he wins.
"I just have a ton of respect for him. One of the greatest coaches to ever coach in this league. I have a ton of respect."
Nagy on if he and Tomlin talk at the owner's meeting:
"We'll talk every now and then. Nothing too crazy or real personal. More than anything it's a respect factor I have. I like his style. Every head coach has a certain style, I think his style is really good. I like the way he coaches."
Defensive back Tashaun Gipson Sr. on the obstacles the Steelers offense presents:
"It affects your pass rush because Ben Roethlisberger can get the ball out really fast. He doesn't want to get hit. He took a lot of hits in his days. He's not the same old Ben Roethlisberger that's shaking guys off like he used to. It used to be crazy. I used to be in Cleveland and seeing three guys had to take him down. Obviously, he doesn't want to get hit anymore. And it shows. Their plays are designed to get the ball out quick. He's taking shots when needed. Not many vertical passes that he's willing to take.
"He's that quarterback that's going to take what you give him. That's always dangerous. Not many quarterbacks would want to take five-yard checkdowns all the way down the field. There are a few select quarterbacks and most of them are Hall of Famers, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers. You give them five, they'll take five. He fits in that category. You have to play tighter."
Cornerback Jaylon Johnson on Roethlisberger:
"I feel like he has been playing consistent the last couple of years. He is getting the ball out quick. That has been his thing as he has gotten older, get the ball out quick and make his reads. He has a few playmakers at the wide receiver spot and even gaining Najee Harris out of the backfield and running the ball. He definitely has the ability to get the ball out quick to his playmakers and allow them to make the plays."
Nagy on linebacker T.J. Watt:
"He's a game-changer. He's special. He's all over the place. He's smart. He can beat you with different moves. Speed to power. He can bullrush you. He'll be all over the place, different spots on the d-line.
"He goes after the football. When he tackles, he tackles the football. When you're in the pocket, you better have ball security because he's going after that football. You look at the Seattle game in overtime, you look at several games throughout the year. There's a reason why they took care of him. You talk to guys like (former Steelers tight end) Jesse (James) who have been there and you get feedback on who some of these guys are, and how they work, and he is a hard worker that cares."
Gipson Sr. on Diontae Johnson:
"He's a good football player. He's savvy in his routes. He's smooth. I know he had a couple of cases of the dropsies, but he's been catching the ball efficiently. He can run every route efficiently. He is a vertical threat. He can stretch the top. Our cornerbacks will have their hands full.
"I have seen his game grow from last year to this year. He is growing into a good football player. I can see why Ben trusts him because his routes are designed…some of the routes he runs are pretty crazy and Ben Roethlisberger knows where to find him. Obviously losing No. 19 (JuJu Smith-Schuster) hurts and somebody needed to step up and I think No. 18 (Johnson) is doing that right now. In my opinion I think he is their best receiver. He is going to get his targets."