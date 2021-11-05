Bears are talking about Diontae, Ben, T.J. and more

Quarterback Justin Fields on what stands out about the Steelers defense:

"They have a great front seven. They've been running that defensive scheme for a long time now. They all know it. They are all very experienced in it. They have a lot of great athletes. Great guys on the edge, great guys at three-technique. Great linebackers. It's going to be a challenge for us."

Coach Matt Nagy on Coach Mike Tomlin:

"I think the way that he leads his organization is rare. I've been to different owner's meetings over the years and have been around him. He went to William and Mary, I went to Delaware, but I was younger. But the path he came through, the way he has done things, I really respect him. He is real with his coaches. He is real with his players. He is authentic. He is tough on them, but he loves them. And he wins. That is what he does, he wins.

"I just have a ton of respect for him. One of the greatest coaches to ever coach in this league. I have a ton of respect."

Nagy on if he and Tomlin talk at the owner's meeting:

"We'll talk every now and then. Nothing too crazy or real personal. More than anything it's a respect factor I have. I like his style. Every head coach has a certain style, I think his style is really good. I like the way he coaches."

Defensive back Tashaun Gipson Sr. on the obstacles the Steelers offense presents:

"It affects your pass rush because Ben Roethlisberger can get the ball out really fast. He doesn't want to get hit. He took a lot of hits in his days. He's not the same old Ben Roethlisberger that's shaking guys off like he used to. It used to be crazy. I used to be in Cleveland and seeing three guys had to take him down. Obviously, he doesn't want to get hit anymore. And it shows. Their plays are designed to get the ball out quick. He's taking shots when needed. Not many vertical passes that he's willing to take.