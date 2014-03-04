Beachum gives students a healthy lesson

Mar 04, 2014 at 05:01 AM
2014_Play60_0304_Beachum_Article_1.jpg

PHOTO GALLERY: Beachum Fuel Up To Play 60

Tackle Kelvin Beachum has been spending plenty of time in the Steelers' weight room these days, working out in preparation for the team's offseason program.

He also has been busy lately encouraging kids to stay active and eat healthy at Fuel Up to Play 60 events.

Fuel Up To Play 60 was created by the NFL and National Dairy Council to encourage healthy eating habits for kids, in particular eating low-fat and fat-free dairy products, fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

"I love it. I enjoy being a kid, going back to elementary schools," said Beachum. "That is the most fun in life. To go into the schools, have fun, create cheers. I enjoy every minute of it. Teaching them the importance of eating breakfast, eating healthy meals, fruits, vegetables, grains, yogurt, cheese, whole milk and make sure they exercise 60 minutes a day."

Beachum went to Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Erie, Pa., to present them with a $2,500 check as one of the 10 winners in the Make Your Move Video Contest done in conjunction with Fuel Up to Play 60. The school plans to use the money to construct a baseball diamond behind school property and will hold baseball clinics during the summer.

Students at Aiken Elementary School in Pittsburgh received a visit from Beachum to kick off their "It Starts With School Breakfast" campaign. Fuel Up to Play 60, with the support of Share Our Strength's No Kid Hungry, launched the campaign to increase awareness of the importance of school breakfast and provide resources to help kids kick off their day the right way. He will also visit Wattsburg Area Elementary Center in Erie on Wednesday for a similar assembly.

"Everybody goes through life and experiences life and you get to see what happens when you do the right thing," said Beachum. "To be able to talk to young kids and tell them instead of drinking a soda, drink milk for breakfast, have whole wheat or grain toast for breakfast, have fruit. To be able to talk to young kids, we are able to influence them and create a lasting effect on kids. I love being able to do that. I get overjoyed every time I get the chance to go out and speak to them."

