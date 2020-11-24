Banner is making a difference

While Zach Banner is spending the 2020 season on the reserve/injured list, he is doing his part to make an impact on the community.

Banner, through his B3 Foundation, announced the application process and guidelines for its first scholarship through the Ron & Vanessa Banner Scholars Program, which falls right in line with his foundation's mission to empower youth and support under-resourced communities.

"Creating a scholarship has been a dream of mine for a long time," said Banner. "Access to education is the cornerstone value in my family and I'm so excited to continue the legacy that my parents started. Our foundation is all about creating and empowering student leaders. This next generation is already leading our country on so many fronts and we are thrilled to support these students in their endeavors."

The scholarship, named The Future Community Leaders Scholarship, is aimed at students who are committed to becoming leaders who want to make a change in their chosen field. The winners will receive $10,000 annually for four years that will go toward their tuition and expenses, and they will also be paired with a mentor.

The fund was named in honor of Banner's parents, who are both veteran educators, and is committed to creating a support system for students.