Asked and Answered: May 12

FABIO DIMITRI FROM BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA:

I love Asked and Answered. Never miss it. I just have a comment: While I understand that most of the suggestions to move a player to a different position are really hilarious, I just wanted to point out there's a player who was good as a defensive linemen in college and is currently playing on the opposite side of the ball, and doing an extraordinary job opening holes for the running backs and blocking pass rushers, too. His name is Roosevelt Nix.

ANSWER: You are correct about Nix, and when listing his contributions don't ever forget special teams because he's a big part of that phase of the game. Nix is 5-foot-11, 248 pounds, and so he has known for a long time that he wasn't going to be able to play defensive line in the NFL at that height and weight, and so a position switch for him was in fact a lifeline to attaining a career in professional football. Those are the kind of position switches that have a better chance to be successful than any of those mad-scientist suggestions I seem to get here.

BILL SCOTT FROM DAYTONA BEACH FL:

I just want to thank you for your column. The information is great. Some of the questions are dumb, but you handle it with class. Again, thank you, have a great day as I always look forward to your input.

ANSWER: Thank you for the kind words. I will endeavor to continue to live up to them.

KENNY YOUNGERS FROM KINGMAN, KS:

I hear a lot of talk about the height and weight of players this time of year, when guys are being drafted and added to teams' rosters. You also often hear the media saying these measurements are wrong, or different than how they are listed. Why are these measurements so variable? I can understand weight changing from time to time, but shouldn't the height be pretty much what it actually is?

ANSWER: Variable heights and weights are always cleared up at either the NFL Scouting Combine or at the individual player's pro day. At those events, players are measured and weighed, and those numbers then are distributed to all NFL teams. Once those players reach the NFL, there often can be some minor fudging involved, mostly with weights when players want to be perceived as bigger or smaller than they are.

BRANDON NAVARRO-RITA FROM TRABUCO CANYON, CA:

How much of a role does a player being a "local player" play when teams are drafting/making up their board? In my mind, the team should just take the best player on its board, but I didn't know if being local plays any part in whether or not a team picks the player.

ANSWER: Being local may allow an NFL team to know more about a player who attends a college in its area, but when it comes down to the actual picking, geography has no impact in the decision.

JACK HUBER FROM ATLANTA, GA:

Duke safety Jeremy Cash was projected to be an early-round pick but went to Carolina as an undrafted free agent. Why didn't the Steelers pursue him?

ANSWER: There were 253 picks made over the course of the 2016 NFL Draft, and so all 32 teams did a whole bunch of not pursuing Jeremy Cash over the course of roughly a 72-hour period. If you're referring to pursuit as an undrafted rookie, there were 20 teams attempting to sign Cash after the draft. He narrowed it down to Carolina and Cincinnati, because both teams indicated he could play a specific role as a hybrid in sub-packages, similar to what he did in college. For Cash, then it came down to being closer to home, with the Panthers only a couple of hours down the road from Duke. "They're a winning ball club and it's right in the backyard in Charlotte,'' Cash told ESPN. "I already had my Duke fans. Now I have my Panthers fans.''

DAVE RHOA FROM ALTOONA, PA:

In your tenure covering the Steelers what player would you say has been the most media friendly? Someone like Hines Ward or Jerome Bettis, both of whom had designs on broadcast careers after football would be my thought.