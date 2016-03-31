Asked and Answered: March 31

ANSWER: Bryan, I chose your version of the many received on this matter, and the reason was that it came closest to illustrating the salient facts. Gary Glick in fact was a Bonus Pick of the 1956 NFL Draft, and that Bonus Pick was allotted by the NFL for the 12 years spanning 1947-58. To repeat, Gary Glick was a Bonus Pick. That distinction is significant, because in 1956, according to "Total NFL: The Official Encyclopedia of the NFL," the first overall pick of the 1956 NFL Draft was made by the San Francisco 49ers, who selected Michigan State quarterback Earl Morrall. This is how the history of that draft is recorded in the NFL's own encyclopedia, even though Glick was picked before Morrall.**

The question, as posed in that March 29 installment by Nick Mitchell read, "Did the Steelers ever have the first overall pick in the draft?" The NFL made the distinction back then that the Bonus Pick was not the "first overall pick of the draft," because it was viewed, as you pointed out, as a bonus choice determined by a lottery, as opposed to being a pick "earned" by a team based on the previous season's record. Another provision of the Bonus Pick was that each team was allowed to win that particular lottery just once. To summarize, every year in which the NFL awarded a Bonus Pick by lottery, there also was a "first overall pick of the draft" made by the team with the league's worst record the year before.

SCOTTY FERRELL FROM POCATELLO, ID:

Love your insights, but I gotta disagree with you on the last A&A. You said there was only one instance of a player getting multiple personal fouls in a game last year. I didn't think that was right, since Odell Beckham Jr. and Josh Norman got multiple fouls each in the same game. A little research from Stats LLC revealed 32 players receiving two personal fouls in a game and two players getting three. That's pretty significant.

ANSWER: That's not what I wrote in the last Asked and Answered, because that wasn't the question I was asked. The question asked was about the new player ejection rule, and the part of the question you are referencing read, "In recent seasons, how many players would have been ejected if this rule had been in place?" That's not the same as, "how many players got multiple personal fouls in a game," which is what your "little research from Stats LLC revealed." And the reality of this new rule is that not all personal fouls, or unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, are going to count toward an ejection. And so I stand by my statement, that based on THE PARTICULAR FOULS THAT ARE GOING TO LEAD TO EJECTION IN 2016, only one player would have been ejected in 2015. And that one player was neither Beckham nor Norman. By the way, if you see Merril Hoge at the grocery story, say hi for me.

ANDREW KRIST FROM TUSCALOOSA, AL:

In the past we've had some All-Pro level running backs get hurt and not come back the same. Recently it has been Willie Parker and Rashard Mendenhall. I know Le'Veon Bell is on another level, but how concerned should we be about him being a mediocre back upon his return?