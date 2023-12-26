Asked and Answered: Dec. 26

DALE GELLER FROM CAPE CORAL, FL: I guess I'm still confused about the Wild Card tiebreakers. I noticed that Cincinnati is ahead of Pittsburgh (even though we beat them twice). I can understand both Houston and Indianapolis being ahead (since they both beat us). Why is that?

ANSWER: As I explained in answering your previous submission about Wild Card tiebreakers, in the case of multiple teams being involved, the first step is to break the tie among teams from the same division(s). At the end of Week 16 of the regular season, there are four AFC teams with 8-7 records – Indianapolis, Houston, Pittsburgh, and Cincinnati. The Colts and Texans are in the AFC South, and the Steelers and Bengals are in the AFC North. At this time, Indianapolis would win the tiebreaker over Houston in the head-to-head category (the teams will meet in the rematch in the regular season finale), and Pittsburgh would win the tiebreaker over Cincinnati in the head-to-head category. Then it would be Indianapolis over Pittsburgh, because of the head-to-head win on Dec. 16. So I cannot explain why the Bengals are "ranked" over the Steelers, but as I concluded in my answer to you the last time I detailed the tiebreakers, slotting the teams before the end of the regular season means nothing.

JIM ANDERSON FROM TOLEDO, OH: With Mason Rudolph's performance in Saturday's game vs. Cincinnati, do you feel that he should start the game against Seattle this Sunday?

ANSWER: Kenny Pickett had surgery on his high ankle sprain on Dec. 4 in an effort to accelerate the healing process, and the prognosis to return from "tightrope surgery" can range anywhere from 3-to-6 weeks, according to Internet reports. Sunday's game in Seattle will be played on Dec. 31, which would put Pickett right at the front end of the time frame. But no two patients and no two surgeries are the same, and so the prognosis is a variable. Turning to the Mason Rudolph part of the decision, I just believe the way he played against the Bengals is exactly what the Steelers need from their starting quarterback at this particular time. As Coach Mike Tomlin said in the run-up to the game, "He doesn't need to live in fear or play that way. Certainly, we've got to be prudent in terms of protection of the ball, but there's a balance there." In the win over the Bengals, Rudolph played turnover-free, and among his 290 yards passing were plays of 86, 66, and 44 yards to George Pickens. The offense converted 50 percent on third down and 67 percent in the red zone. There are factors Tomlin will consider of which I am not aware, but based on how Rudolph played against the Bengals and how his teammates responded to him during the game and reacted after the game to the way he played, he would be my choice to start vs. the Seahawks.

STEFAN PISOCKI FROM WILMINGTON, DE: He put a linebacker on his backside while run-blocking on Calvin Austin III's touchdown. He stoned several blitzers in pass protection throughout the game. He was the first person to run downfield to congratulate George Pickens after his second touchdown catch. Why is Jaylen Warren not a team captain?

ANSWER: Team captains are not named; they are elected by a vote of their teammates. When the Steelers chose their captains before the start of the 2023 season, Jaylen Warren was a second-year pro who still was something of an unknown as a complementary piece. I am not here to minimize Warren's contributions this season, but a player isn't voted a team captain based on contributions from one game. Let's see what happens when it's time for the players to vote for the 2024 season.

BEN KLANCHER FROM FULTON, IL: On a 2-point conversion, if the quarterback is tackled behind the line of scrimmage, does that count as a sack?

ANSWER: The only statistic awarded to an individual player during a 2-point conversion is the points to the guy who scores on the play. And he is awarded 2 points.

ANDREW SCHERBIK FROM PORTSMOUTH, VA: Considering how well Mason Rudolph played against the Bengals this past Saturday, should the Steelers move Rudolph past Mitch Trubisky on the depth chart?

ANSWER: Depth charts late in a regular season are meaningless, in my opinion. The only issue here is who is named the starter for the game against Seattle, and earlier in this episode, I offered my opinion on that.

CHRISTOPHER GIBSON FROM MANALAPAN, NJ: If the Steelers were to win out, get the help they need, and make the playoffs, would any of the players on injured reserve or suspended be eligible to come back and play in the postseason, assuming they are over their in-season injuries and suspensions?

ANSWER: The NFL has ruled that Damontae Kazee's suspension is over at the end of the regular season, and so he would be eligible for the playoffs. As for the players on the injured reserve list, they would be eligible to return if they had spent the required 4 games on the list. The only other factor is the NFL rule applying to the number of times a team may designate players to return from injured reserve over the course of a season. Teams can have eight players return from injured reserve to the 53-man active roster or the practice squad, per season. An individual player can return from IR a maximum of twice per season, but each time counts against the team's allotted eight designations.

MICHAEL JOHNSON FROM HOUSTON, TX: First, thanks for yet another year from you sharing your knowledge and sense of humor. Please clarify, with regard to overtime rules. If a missed field goal is returned for a touchdown on the opening drive, does the game end?

ANSWER: Yes. In that scenario, the team returning the missed field goal would be considered on defense, and a defensive touchdown on the opening possession of overtime ends the game.

JOHN MILLER FROM FT MYERS, FL: In my group of friends, I am the rules expert. I generally know the answers. I am completely confused by the last play before the 2-minute warning of the first half against Cincinnati. Jaylen Warren catches a pass, gains 9 yards, and runs out of bounds with 2:08 on the clock. Moving forward, does not fumble. The clock briefly stops, but then runs to the two-minute warning. Why did the clock not stop?

ANSWER: The clock is stopped on out of bounds plays during the final 2 minutes of the first half and during the final 5 minutes of the second half. Since Warren ran out of bounds with 2:08 left in the first half, the clock was stopped briefly to set the ball and then was started again until the 2-minute warning of the half. That was the correct call, and the correct procedure.