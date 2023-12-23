Asked and Answered: Dec. 23

DANA FISHER FROM ROCKPORT, ME: With my birthday being on Dec. 23, I've always thought it was cool that was the day that the greatest play in Steelers history, and the play that was voted the Greatest Play in NFL History, took place. How many other games have the Steelers played on that day? And what is their record in the Super Bowl era on that date?

ANSWER: Of course, the play you reference in your submission is the Immaculate Reception. Before today's game vs. Cincinnati at Acrisure Stadium, the Steelers have played 7 times in franchise history on Dec. 23. In chronological order: a 13-7 win over Oakland in the 1972 AFC Divisional Round (The Immaculate Reception); a 35-0 win over Cleveland in 1990; a 47-14 win over Detroit in 2001; a 17-7 win over the Buccaneers in Tampa in 2002; a 27-3 win over Carolina in 2010; a 13-10 loss to Cincinnati in 2012; and a 31-28 loss to the Saints in New Orleans in 2018. That makes the Steelers 5-2 on your birthday.

FERNANDO ARAIZA FROM MIAMI, FL: In your opinion what is a realistic expectation for a backup quarterback? I'm of the opinion that since more than half the teams are looking to replace the starting quarterback at any given moment, if the backup isn't the No. 1 reason the game was lost, he did his job.

ANSWER: Allow me to start with this "fun fact": Mason Rudolph will be the 58th starting quarterback in the NFL during the 2023 regular season, which speaks to the frequency with which teams have turned to quarterbacks other than the one who opened the regular season as the starter. Not being the reason his team lost the game would be the absolute minimum requirement, but based on that statistic I just mentioned, a backup quarterback needs to be more than not being the primary reason his team lost a game. Backup quarterback is more than a job in the NFL. It's a role. And a player in that role has to be able to attain a respectable level of preparedness without getting a lot of on-field repetitions in practice, and he has to develop a relationship with the players with whom he will be working when called from the sideline into the huddle. He should be cognizant of the importance of protecting the football, while also having a sense for when it's the right time to be aggressive in an effort to make a play. And all the while, he must be able to execute the routine things routinely.

DAN DURSO FROM GREENSBURG, PA: Similar to the hurry-up offense, the two-minute drill moves the ball downfield and doesn't give the defense much time to adjust. Why wait for the final two minutes?

ANSWER: Because there are many more factors involved in a hurry-up offense than simply not allowing the defense "much time to adjust." The menu of offensive plays in a hurry-up has to be limited, because the communication of the plays to all 11 players without the benefit of a huddle has to be practiced, because not everyone on the field is going to have the same level of understanding and experience. Communicating those play-calls can be more challenging on the road, because of crowd noise. I'm sure there are other considerations I'm forgetting, but if not executed properly, there is no difference between a hurry-up offense designed to stress the opposing defense and a hurry-up offense that punts the ball back to the opponent quickly.