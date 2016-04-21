Asked and Answered: April 21

ANSWER: Tony Jefferson played three seasons for the Cardinals, and he started 17 of those 48 games. He had 181 tackles, two interceptions, four forced fumbles, and three sacks during his time there. Following the 2015 season, Jefferson became a restricted free agent, and the Cardinals tendered him at the "low level" of $1.67 million for the 2016 season. Jefferson recently signed that tender, and he is bound to the Cardinals for the 2016 season at $1.67 million.**

SETH FIRESTONE FROM BLACKSBURG, VA:

Would we consider drafting Christian Hackenberg? He could be a gem in the draft if he develops into what he was supposed to be in college. Is it safe to say the Landry Jones experiment is over?

ANSWER: You have to be a Penn State fan. Do you have any idea how much better Landry Jones was at Oklahoma than Christian Hackenberg was at Penn State? Jones passed for 16,646 yards over four seasons as a starter to 8,457 yards over three seasons for Hackenberg. Jones completed 63.6 percent of his 2,183 pass attempts at Oklahoma, while Hackenberg never has completed 60 percent in any season, college or high school. Graded by the NFL's passer rating statistic, Jones' was 95.7 for his college career; Hackenberg's was 79.9 for his. The Landry Jones experiment? Hackenberg cannot be a better backup for Ben Roethlisberger than Landry Jones is in the here-and-now, and if you believe Hackenberg is the next Roethlisberger, as I typed earlier, you must be a Penn State fan.

JOE HUGHES FROM WHEELING, WV:

I understand that players receive full medical attention from team doctors. What about immediate family members? Say a kid has a cold – does the kid see a team doctor? Or if a wife is pregnant – does she get full prenatal care? I am intrigued by the "business side" of pro sports.

ANSWER: NFL players have a health care plan negotiated for them by their union, the NFLPA. In many ways, it's similar to health care plans other businesses offer their employees, just better and more inclusive. Team doctors only handle the kinds of issues related to their specialties, and even with that players are permitted to solicit outside opinions on all medical issues. But, for example, the Steelers orthopedic surgeon wouldn't be involved in any prenatal care for a player's wife, and there is no obstetrician on the team's medical staff. For obvious reasons. Or at least I hope the reasons are obvious.

BEN NOLAN FROM DUBLIN, IRELAND:

Do we take the best player on the draft board or do we reach for a DB?

ANSWER: It can be both. No rule against it. I looked it up.

BRENT PASSINO FROM AFTON, MI:

With all of the numbers being thrown around over possible draft picks, can we please have your measurables? Maybe we would all be better served with you patrolling the Steelers' secondary than writing about it.