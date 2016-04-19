Asked and Answered: April 19

RYAN BOWSER FROM CHICAGO, IL:

With Ryan Harris being signed a while back, does that mean it is an open competition at left tackle? I thought Alejandro Villanueva played really well at left tackle last year despite his lack of experience. He can only get better from here.

ANSWER: The Steelers have indicated there will be an open competition at left tackle between Ryan Harris and Alejandro Villanueva, and I agree with your assessment of Villanueva's 2015 season and his potential for the immediate future. But the NFL is a business based on competition, and coaches believe players need it in order to move forward as individuals, which in turn allows the team to move forward as a group. While fans like to anoint, coaches prefer to be shown.

DREW RICHARDS FROM IVINS, UT:

I have been a Steelers fan since high school and that is so far away I don't remember it. No question from me here, but you need a 'like' button on Asked and Answered like Facebook. Some of your answers just need to be acknowledged by those of us who are just appreciating the wit.

ANSWER: Thanks for the sentiment, but having a "like" option also could lead to having something to allow readers to express the opposite emotion. I get called enough names as it is.

JIM REICH FROM YARDLEY, PA:

Due to the loss of players to free agency – Steve McLendon, Kelvin Beachum, Antwon Blake, Brandon Boykin and the rest – will the Steelers receive any additional draft picks? If so, how many? Will they get them for 2016, or have to wait until 2017?

ANSWER: Compensatory draft picks are awarded annually based on the number of unrestricted free agents lost vs. the number of unrestricted free agents signed. I cannot tell you how many picks, or in which rounds those picks might be, but the certainty is that those picks won't come until the 2017 draft.

ISAAC OSTROW FROM MEMPHIS, TN:

My friend always tells me that I place too high a value on Super Bowl wins. It seems to me that the goal of a team every season is to win it all, right? Do you have any advice about how to respond to this? I should mention that he is an Eagles fan.

ANSWER: So what does your friend, the Eagles fan, value from his favorite professional football team? Must be that catchy fight song, "Fly, Eagles, Fly."

PAUL PIATT FROM ESCATAWPA, MS:

Do you find it easier to write Asked and Answered first thing in the morning when you are hung-over, or right after a three-martini lunch? Seriously, now that we have the schedule, what is your season record prediction?