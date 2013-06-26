Ask The Steelers: Isaac Redman Part 1

Steelers.com brings you the Ask the Steelers feature. Fans submitted the questions that were asked. Please understand that we receive an incredible number of questions for each player and not all of the questions can be answered. We selected as many as possible, and took your questions to the current subject to get your answers.

Running Back Isaac Redman Part 1From Ian Spare:

What are your thoughts on the competition at running back and how are you preparing to win the competition?

Isaac Redman: Every year there is competition. Each year they bring in new guys at each position. You just have to be ready. I plan on coming in to training camp 10 pounds lighter and am working on getting faster. I have already worked with a speed coach and my goal is to get faster.

From Scott Tozzi: Can the Steelers effectively use you, Jonathan Dwyer, and Le'Veon Bell?

Isaac Redman: I believe so. We want to get back to running the football at a high level. Last year we fell short of that. Hopefully with the addition of Le'Veon we can get this show on the road.

From Sarah Lance: What were your overall thoughts on the running game last year? Were you disappointed with the productivity game in and game out?

Isaac Redman: I was disappointed individually, struggling with injuries. We had our spurts. We had a couple of games where we looked great and a couple where we looked awful. We need to be more consistent.

From Brian Longmire: Do you think the Steelers should implement more screen passes to running backs to slow down the pass rushers and keep Ben Roethlisberger healthy?

Isaac Redman: I can't say what we should do as far as the offense, but we have implemented the running backs into the passing game a lot more under Coach (Todd) Haley.

From Jared Lewis: Will a healthy offensive line be the difference maker for the ground game?

Isaac Redman: I think so. Last year the offensive line was banged up, the running backs were banged up. When your running backs and offensive line is banged up it's not a good recipe for the running game.

From Albert Carmichael: Coming off a disappointing season for the entire team last year, have you changed anything in your approach to help ensure this season is better?

Isaac Redman: I have started training and working out months ahead of schedule. I am on a strict diet. I am looking forward to coming in 10 to 15 pounds lighter. I am trying to do my part to help the team get over the hump.

From Cass Centell: Who was you favorite football team growing up?

Isaac Redman: The Philadelphia Eagles.

From Jess Norris: Who has had the biggest impact on your football career?

Isaac Redman: I would have to say Kirby Wilson. When I got here I was like a deer in headlights. I didn't know right from left. He didn't make it easy on me, he stayed on me hard. They say when the coach is on you there is a reason, when he doesn't pay attention to you that isn't good. He stayed on me. Now I am a veteran, a leader in the room, I know my plays and I owe it all to him. He helped me be the player I am today.

From Scott Connolly: What team do you think will present the biggest challenge to the Steelers this year?

Isaac Redman: All of them will be a challenge. The Ravens are defending Super Bowl champions and we are looking to get that seventh trophy, so they are a team everyone looks at a little more.