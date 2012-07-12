Ask The Steelers: Cameron Heyward

John Quinn, New York, New York: Did the team look for your input before drafting Mike Adams due to you guys being teammates and lining up against each other in practice?Heyward:No. Mike deserves this opportunity and is going to make the most of it. I am happy he is here.Javier Madrigal, Costa Rica, San Jose, Curridabat: What is your overall feeling about your play last season and what do you expect for this season?Heyward:There were a lot of things I could have done better. I am very hard on myself and I just need to continue to improve. I have big expectations this year. I expect to have a great sophomore season and have more success than I did last year.Steve Barriero, DeBary, Florida: Knowing Casey Hampton is coming off the late season ACL injury, do you and the other defensive linemen feel more pressure knowing you will all have to step it up as a unit while Casey gets back to 100 percent?Heyward:Of course. We can't replace Casey but have a lot of guys who can help out and make plays. If we do our jobs and are technically sound, there is no reason why we can't win games.Bryan Heckman, Northampton, Pennsylvania: How important was it to have a mentor like Aaron Smith teaching you the defensive end position your rookie year?Heyward:Aaron, Brett (Keisel) and Chris (Hoke) have been through the fire and showed us the ropes. It's nice to have guys that are willing to teach and care about us young guys. They are steering us in the right direction.Jeff McDonald, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania: What is the best thing you learned from Aaron Smith?Heyward:There are so many things I learned, just staying low, using my hands, things like that. But there are things that he didn't have to teach me, that I learned from observing him. He was a great guy off the field, a guy in the community you could always count on. That is what I try to model myself after.Nick Kelly, Minneapolis, Minnesota: How do you see your role changing in the defense this year?Heyward:I think more responsibility because I have been through a whole year and was fortunate enough to play a little bit. I think they are going to expect more out of me. I don't think they are just going to expect the Cameron from last year, but expect even better.Jake Brown, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: Do you see yourself fighting for a starting job this year?Heyward:That is Keisel's job. I am going to just keep battling in practice and the best players will play and Keisel is our guy right now.