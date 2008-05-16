ASK THE STEELERS – BRUCE DAVIS – PART 1

From Lou Ellis in Newark, New Jersey: What was it like waiting to be drafted. Was it hard on Saturday not getting that call, especially with only two rounds now that day?

Bruce Davis: It was terrible for me. I was expected to go in the third round so it made it a long weekend. I wanted to sit there and watch the whole thing. It's a once in a lifetime thing. I sat there and watched the first day and it was so long. I finally got the call the second day. It was terrible waiting all of that time.

From Dan Abrahams in Elyria, Ohio: What was your reaction when you got the call from the Steelers telling you they drafted you?

Bruce Davis: I still don't know how to explain it. I just went nuts. It's the perfect situation. The perfect opportunity. Everything seems to fit the right way. I was excited, but that is a harsh understatement.

From Joe Winslow in Bellefontaine, Ohio: What was your father's reaction to the news that the Steelers drafted you since he played for a team that had such a rivalry with them?

Bruce Davis: He was just as excited as I was. We were sitting there together and we both just went nuts. He was excited. But he did throw in the old Raiders-Steelers comments.