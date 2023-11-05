Are you ready for some football?

Although there's no Steelers football to be consumed this afternoon, the NFL is offering up a pre-Thanksgiving football feast.
It starts early and ends late and features four showdowns between teams with winning records, all of which will be played in succession.
Following is a capsule look at the day's most intriguing matchups via information gleaned from NFL Research:
Dolphins (6-2) at Chiefs (6-2), 9:30 a.m. (Frankfurt)
A quarterback showdown is about to occur in Germany. Miami's Tua Tagovailoa leads the NFL with 2,416 passing yards and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes is third in that category with 2,258. The pair has combined for 33 touchdown passes (18 for Tagovailoa and 15 for Mahomes). And it's just the second matchup in the last 50 seasons (including playoffs) between the current leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns (Tagovailoa) and the previous season's leader in those departments (Mahomes).
Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill is 91 receiving yards shy of breaking his record for most receiving yards in a team's first nine games of the Super Bowl era (1,104 in 2022).
Kansas City has never averaged fewer than 28 points per game in a full season with Mahomes at QB (since 2018) but is scoring just 23.4 points per game this season.
Seahawks (5-2) at Ravens (6-2), 1 p.m.
The top two scoring defenses in the NFL since Week 4 square off in Baltimore. Seattle is allowing an average of 12.5 points per game since then and Baltimore is giving up an average of 13.2 points per contest in that span. The Ravens are first in yards per game allowed since Week 4 (267.0) and the Seahawks are second (274.0).
The Ravens have been stingy all season. They lead the NFL overall in 2023 in points per game allowed (15.1), yards per play allowed (4.2), passing yards per attempt allowed (4.6), opponent touchdown passes-to-interceptions (6-8) and opponent passer rating (71.6).
Seahawks wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo have each scored a touchdown in back-to-back games, the only two games in Seattle history in which multiple rookie wide receivers found the end zone.
Cowboys (5-2) at Eagles (7-1), 4:25 p.m.
The Eagles are trying to become the first repeat winner in the NFC East since 2004 (Philadelphia won the division from 2001-04).
Philadelphia's next six opponents (Dallas, Kansas City, Buffalo, San Francisco, Dallas and Seattle) have a combined winning percentage of .684 this season and all qualified for the playoffs in 2022.
Dallas has committed just seven giveaways this season (the fifth fewest in the NFL) and is 5-0 when it wins or ties in turnover margin.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is 8-3 as a starter against the Eagles and 28-7 against the NFC East.
The Eagles are the only NFL team with two edge rushers with five-plus sacks and 10-plus quarterback hits (Haason Reddick, 6.5/10; Josh Sweat, 5.5/15).
Bills (5-3) at Bengals (4-3), 8:20 p.m.
Cincinnati has won three straight after dropping three of its first four.
Buffalo has gone 2-2 since winning three of its first four.
Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals defeated quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills, 27-10, in the Divisional Round of the 2022 AFC playoffs at Buffalo.
Burrow went 28-for-32 passing, for 283 yards, with three touchdown passes and a 134.8 passer rating in Cincinnati's 31-17 win on Oct. 29 at San Francisco. It was Burrow's first game in 2023 with three touchdown passes and no interceptions. He completed a career-high 87.5 percent of his passes and he also rushed for 43 yards.
The Bills are 1-3 in road/neutral location games in 2023 and have turned the ball over nine times in those four games.
Stefon Diggs of Buffalo and Ja'Marr Chase of Cincinnati are the only wide receivers in the NFL averaging eight-plus receptions and 90-plus receiving yards per game with at least four touchdown receptions in 2023 (Diggs 8.0/93.5/six; Chase 8.6/93.7/four).