Are you ready for some football?

Although there's no Steelers football to be consumed this afternoon, the NFL is offering up a pre-Thanksgiving football feast.

It starts early and ends late and features four showdowns between teams with winning records, all of which will be played in succession.

Following is a capsule look at the day's most intriguing matchups via information gleaned from NFL Research:

Dolphins (6-2) at Chiefs (6-2), 9:30 a.m. (Frankfurt)

A quarterback showdown is about to occur in Germany. Miami's Tua Tagovailoa leads the NFL with 2,416 passing yards and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes is third in that category with 2,258. The pair has combined for 33 touchdown passes (18 for Tagovailoa and 15 for Mahomes). And it's just the second matchup in the last 50 seasons (including playoffs) between the current leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns (Tagovailoa) and the previous season's leader in those departments (Mahomes).

Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill is 91 receiving yards shy of breaking his record for most receiving yards in a team's first nine games of the Super Bowl era (1,104 in 2022).

Kansas City has never averaged fewer than 28 points per game in a full season with Mahomes at QB (since 2018) but is scoring just 23.4 points per game this season.

Seahawks (5-2) at Ravens (6-2), 1 p.m.

The top two scoring defenses in the NFL since Week 4 square off in Baltimore. Seattle is allowing an average of 12.5 points per game since then and Baltimore is giving up an average of 13.2 points per contest in that span. The Ravens are first in yards per game allowed since Week 4 (267.0) and the Seahawks are second (274.0).

The Ravens have been stingy all season. They lead the NFL overall in 2023 in points per game allowed (15.1), yards per play allowed (4.2), passing yards per attempt allowed (4.6), opponent touchdown passes-to-interceptions (6-8) and opponent passer rating (71.6).