Another day at the office

THE WENTZ QUESTION:** Eagles QB Carson Wentz is 2-0 this season but he's also a rookie who will be making just his third NFL start on Sunday when the Eagles host the Steelers.

A topic of conversation in the locker room involved whether the best way to take advantage of such inexperience would be by trying to confuse Wentz with disguised coverages or by trying to rattle him via the blitz?

"Obviously, it would be a mixture of both," S Mike Mitchell said. "If (DE) Cam (Heyward) and (DE Stephon) Tuitt are choppin' up like they are, it's an easy day for us. When they're not, it's our job to cover.

"Our groups working together and continuing to grow, I think, will be the key against him. I don't really know if it's going to be rush that gets him or if it's going to be coverage that gets him. We're a team-oriented defense and I think it'll be a mixture.

"We believe more in our rush this year but when the situation is called for I'm sure we'll still blitz and do everything that we do."

Added LB Arthur Moats: "Ultimately, we'll see when we get to game day if we're going to be more pressure or coverage. Every week when you're playing a quarterback, it doesn't matter if they're a rookie or not. The more you can hit them, the more you can confuse them, the better your day is going to be."