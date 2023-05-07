AFC North draft recap

The Steelers emerged from the NFL Draft "significantly better," in the estimation of Omar Khan, but the new general manager was quick to acknowledge the perceived improvement didn't happen in a vacuum.
"I think if you took a poll of all 32 GMs around the league they're probably all feeling really good right now," Khan added a few days after the draft.
With that it mind, let's take a look at how the rest of the teams in the AFC North Division potentially got better:
BALTIMORE RAVENS
The Ravens didn't have a second-round pick, but that was because it had been sent to Chicago last season in Baltimore's trade for inside linebacker Roquan Smith.
It's a similar dynamic to 2020, when the Steelers didn't have a first-round selection because they had used it to acquire free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in 2019.
First-round wide receiver Zay Flowers (22nd overall) projects as an immediate weapon for quarterback Lamar Jackson. Flowers was the known threat at Boston College last season, and he still managed to catch a career-high, school-record 12 touchdown passes on a team that scored 27 offensive touchdowns all season.
Third-round linebacker Trenton Simpson (89th overall) arrives from Clemson with the potential to contribute at inside linebacker, outside linebacker and as a blitzer.
"They know something about linebackers in that organization," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah assessed. "I am excited that he lands with the Baltimore Ravens. They will know how to use his versatile skillset."
Seventh-round guard Andrew Vorhees from USC (229th overall) will need a medical redshirt season but could eventually prove to be a steal. Vorhees was among the most highly-regarded interior offensive linemen available prior to suffering a torn ACL at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. He still did 38 reps at 225 pounds on the bench press after the injury.
CINCINNATI BENGALS
The Bengals addressed defense with their first three selections, Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy (first round, 28th overall), Michigan cornerback D.J. Turner (second round, 60th overall) and Alabama safety Jordan Battle (third round, 95th overall).
Veteran nose tackle D.J. Reader approved.
"That old saying 'defense wins championships,' still holds true," Reader told bengals.com. "Getting these young guys on defense, showing confidence in them and showing us guys who are on defense and know we lost some pieces to go out there and immediately try to make a difference."
Cincinnati also added two of the NCAA's most productive offensive players during the 2022 season.
Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones (fourth round, 131st overall) led FBS with 110 catches, for 1,361 yards (a 12.4 average per catch) and 12 touchdowns.
Illinois running back Chase Brown (fifth round, 163rd overall) was third in FBS with1,883 yards from scrimmage. The damage Brown inflicted on the ground included 1,643 yards (fourth in FBS) on 328 carries and 10 of his 13 touchdowns.
The best athlete available in the draft was arguably Princeton wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (sixth round, 206th overall). Iosivas is a three-time Ivy League Heptathlon champion. The 6.71-second 60-yard dash he authored is the fastest in NCAA history.
CLEVELAND BROWNS
The Browns didn't have a pick until 74th overall in the third round but they managed to make up for lost time in adding size.
Tennessee's Cedric Tillman, Cleveland's initial pick, is a 6-foot-3 wide receiver.
Third-round defensive tackle Siaki Ika of Baylor (98th overall) tips the scales at 335 pounds.
And fourth-round offensive tackle Dawand Jones of Ohio State (111th overall) checks in at 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds.
The threesome also has athleticism in common, General Manager Andrew Berry emphasized to clevelandbrowns.com.
"Even though we drafted some bigger bodies, it's not just like they're big guys that can't move," Berry maintained. "That's something that we will always prioritize because I do think the NFL is becoming more and more of a space game."
Fifth-round quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (140th overall) brings athleticism to the depth chart at quarterback behind Deshaun Watson and Josh Dobbs. Thompson-Robinson set school records for total offense, completions, passing touchdowns and quarterback starts at UCLA. He stablished career highs in 2022 by completing 69.6 percent of his passes, throwing for 242.6 yards per game, passing for 27 touchdowns and rushing for 12 scores.