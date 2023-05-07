AFC North draft recap

BALTIMORE RAVENS

The Ravens didn't have a second-round pick, but that was because it had been sent to Chicago last season in Baltimore's trade for inside linebacker Roquan Smith.

It's a similar dynamic to 2020, when the Steelers didn't have a first-round selection because they had used it to acquire free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in 2019.

First-round wide receiver Zay Flowers (22nd overall) projects as an immediate weapon for quarterback Lamar Jackson. Flowers was the known threat at Boston College last season, and he still managed to catch a career-high, school-record 12 touchdown passes on a team that scored 27 offensive touchdowns all season.

Third-round linebacker Trenton Simpson (89th overall) arrives from Clemson with the potential to contribute at inside linebacker, outside linebacker and as a blitzer.

"They know something about linebackers in that organization," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah assessed. "I am excited that he lands with the Baltimore Ravens. They will know how to use his versatile skillset."