AB sizzles on DWTS

Antonio Brown's signature smile was ever present on Monday night as he was on fire during Week 2 of ABC's "Dancing With The Stars."

Brown and his professional dance partner Sharna Burgess dazzled with the quick step last week, and sizzled this week dancing the Rumba as part of Latin night. The pair finished with 19 out of 30 points.

Brown got plenty of support from Steelers teammates who were on hand to cheer for him, including Cam Heyward and Vince Williams.

Steelers Nation, now you can do your part to make sure Brown makes it all the way through to the show's finale. To vote for Brown by phone, call 1-800-868-3401. To vote online, click on VOTE FOR AB. Vote early … and often as 12 phone calls are permitted from any phone line.

What the judges had to say:

Bruno Tonioli: "You really are blessed and gifted. I am going to give you a little tough love. You've got it all. You have the affinity for the music. You have the chemistry with Sharna. You just need to apply it more. You have the talent. You have to apply the talent to the technique. I want to see it."

Carrie Ann Inaba: "What I really love about you is you understand the movement. You know when there is joy. You have all the nuances of what the meaning is behind it, which I love. I think in this dance particularly you need to provide a very sturdy frame for the artistry that is Sharna. I think that your feet were a little shuffling underneath you."