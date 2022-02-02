A young girl who is breaking barriers

Feb 02, 2022 at 01:50 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

On National Girls and Women in Sports Day, the Steelers honored a young girl who is making her mark in the sports world in the Pittsburgh area and beyond.

Malajsha Mollett, a 10-year who is in the fourth grade at Pittsburgh Dilworth Traditional Academy, recently wrote and released a book, 'The Football Girl,' which is her own story of a young girl living out her dream of playing a sport that is dominated by boys.

Mollett's dream was to be different, to play the sport she loved and not worry about what others had to say. And she is doing just that, not just writing about playing football, but playing right alongside the boys and excelling along the way.

The Steelers celebrated her making that dream come true when linebacker Alex Highsmith made a surprise visit to the school to honor her and join her on stage to read the book.

Mollett, who is also a part of the school's African world drumming group, was on stage performing when Highsmith arrived and shared what he was there for. The moment definitely caught her by surprise, but she shined as she always does as her and Highsmith shared the honor of reading the book to the students who gathered to honor her.

"My family wanted me to write a book about how I started playing football and I was like, yeah, maybe I should write it," said Mollett. "And it felt good.

"I didn't know this was going to happen (today). Whenever we were doing our drum rehearsal, they told me it was going to be a surprise. The only thing they told me was you are going to be on TV. I was like, yeah, I am getting on TV again."

Highsmith presented Mollett with her own custom Steelers jersey, an autographed team football and even shared some pass rushing advice with the young star who plays offense and defense.

"It's an inspirational book about chasing your dreams," said Highsmith. "That is what matters. It was cool seeing her have big dreams like that. She is an inspiration to her classmates and others. It's about chasing your dreams and doing what you want to do. To see the dream she had come to life through the book is special. She is breaking barriers in football and in general. It was cool to be with her on this day.

"I asked her what position she likes to play and talked to her about it. Stold me on defense she likes to do the swim move and go after the quarterback. I told her that was my position and talked to her about it and gave her a few tips."

Mollett definitely loves the excitement that comes with playing football, whether she is carrying the ball or going after the quarterback.

"I love when I run the ball, get a touchdown or a first down," said Mollett. "I get all hype about it. On defense I like to do the swim move and get the quarterback. It's great."

Community_Highsmith_Alex_2022_PittsburghDilworthVisit_0202ce_0165

That's not all she gets hype about. Mollett is an honor roll student, athlete, drummer and so much more.

"She's an exceptionally good athlete, she's an avid reader and she's a wonderful student," said Qualisha Zyhier, M.A., the Principal at Dilworth. "She's a wonderful friend. She's also a musician, so she's extremely well-rounded.

"Here at Dilworth, we have celebrated her on several occasions. We've read the book out loud at our morning assemblies to all of the students. Malajsha is really comfortable in her own skin. She's very comfortable expressing her individuality and her uniqueness. She gets celebrated quite a lot in this building.

"I believe Malajsha's name is going to be trending for quite some time. I think that she is a beacon of light. She's a beacon of hope, especially now where self-expression is trending in of itself. She breaks the mold, and to be 10 years old breaking the mold and rewriting the norms of our general operations, how we see each other, how we receive each other, how we respect one another. She definitely is a trailblazer. Her name will be in lights."

Related Content

news

Steelers give back through Social Justice Fund

The Steelers provided $451,500 in donations to community organizations through the team's Social Justice Fund in 2021
news

A time to serve others

The Steelers partnered with the Penguins and Pirates to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. 
news

Bettis joins Board of Chuck Noll Foundation

Jerome Bettis is the newest member of the Board of Directors for the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Reseach 
news

Helping out at home

Steelers players are helping the United for Waukesha Community Fund through the team's Social Justice Fund
news

On a mission to help others

Steelers are helping the Light of Life Rescue Mission through the team's Social Justice Fund
news

Giving area kids a boost

Steelers players are helping the Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Pa. through the team's Social Justice Fund
news

Players continue to help the community

Steelers players donated to the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh through the team's Social Justice Fund

news

Steelers players continue to give back

Steelers players continue their giving through the team's Social Justice Fund
news

Giving back to help inspire others

Steelers players are giving to the Neighborhood Resilience Project through the team's Social Justice Fund
news

Giving back to one of their own

The Steelers are assisting the Best of the Batch Foundation with the latest Social Justice Fund donation
news

A time to give back

Steelers players are giving from the heart this holiday season
Advertising