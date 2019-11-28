A time to give back

"Just giving back means so much to me. When I was growing up, I was not as fortunate as I am now. I think it's important to give back to families who are in need at this time. It's Thanksgiving, it's for giving back and being thankful for things. I am just appreciative I am in this position to do these types of things."

The smiles were plentiful, with heartful messages of thank you being shared countless times by the recipients.

"It's a beautiful thing," said Carl Smith Jr., who was beyond thankful to receive the food. "It makes you feel good inside. (Maurkice) is a beautiful person. May God bless him and keep him. It shows what a gracious, caring person he is giving back to the community. It helps tremendously."

And black and gold was everywhere, with people coming in their Steelers gear to show their love for the players as much as the players showed love for them.

"We are coming on the holiday season now," said Ramon Foster. "There are a lot of people that we don't know are unfortunate. It's always good to give back, especially in the city that gives us so much."

The players didn't shy from hard work. They handed out turkeys, boxes filled with all of the trimmings and bags full of apples.

"This is an awesome event that Pouncey puts on every year," said Rudolph. "A lot of guys out here supporting him on the team. There are a lot of friendly Steelers fans here getting some good food. It's great to see."

Pouncey has reached out to different communities throughout the years, making sure he targets areas where the need is the strongest.

"It continues to show that folks care about this area," said Gisele Fetterman, wife of Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, who was the former Mayor of Braddock. "To have them here, I don't know if they know how much this means to our community. Not only the food distribution, but to be present here and supporting our people."

Pouncey and his teammates posed for selfies and pictures with kids, shared hugs with people and completely felt the love the holiday season brings with it.