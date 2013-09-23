A thank you from Art Rooney II

Thank you Steelers fans and Pirates fans for your understanding and support in making the needed efforts to ensure Sunday's traffic and parking arrangements were a success. You proved once again what a great sport city we have here in Pittsburgh.

It could not have been done without everyone's attention to detail. I want to personally thank the City of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Police Department, Allegheny County and the Port Authority, Alco Parking, Rivers Casino, Carnegie Science Center, the Gateway Clipper Fleet, PennDot, the Pittsburgh Pirates and all of our North Shore business partners.

Thank you all again for your support and cooperation.