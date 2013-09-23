A thank you from Art Rooney II

Sep 23, 2013 at 08:30 AM

Thank you Steelers fans and Pirates fans for your understanding and support in making the needed efforts to ensure Sunday's traffic and parking arrangements were a success. You proved once again what a great sport city we have here in Pittsburgh.

It could not have been done without everyone's attention to detail. I want to personally thank the City of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Police Department, Allegheny County and the Port Authority, Alco Parking, Rivers Casino, Carnegie Science Center, the Gateway Clipper Fleet, PennDot, the Pittsburgh Pirates and all of our North Shore business partners.

Thank you all again for your support and cooperation.

Art Rooney II
President, Pittsburgh Steelers

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Community Corner: Having open conversations

Follow along for all of the latest Steelers in the Community happenings
news

Wallace is Steelers Salute to Service nominee

Levi Wallace is the Steelers 2023 Salute to Service Award Nominee
news

An incredible week of Cam's Kindness

Cameron Heyward held his second annual 'Cam's Kindness Week,' spreading joy throughout the Pittsburgh community
news

Steelers set to host their Crucial Catch game

The Steelers will host their Crucial Catch game on Sunday when they take on the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium
news

Steelers rock the night on the runway

Rock Steelers Style brought football, fashion and plenty of fun all for a good cause
news

Harris, Highsmith to co-captain Rock Steelers Style

Najee Harris and Alex Highsmith will be co-captains for Rock Steelers Style, the team's annual fashion show
news

Art Rooney II among those honored at CYA dinner

Steelers President Art Rooney II received the Art Rooney Award at the 50th Anniversary of the CYA dinner his grandfather helped launch
news

Herbig brothers helping out their home state

Nate and Nick Herbig are helping those impacted by the wildfires in Maui, Hawaii
news

It's about more than a race

The annual Steelers Run and Walk is about giving back to others
news

Coming together for a great cause

Troy Polamalu was honored at the Mel Blount Youth Home All-Star Celebrity Roast
news

Irish eyes were smiling

The Ireland Funds Pittsburgh Gala was held at Acrisure Stadium on St. Patrick's Day
news

Committed to making a difference

The Steelers Social Justice Fund provided more than half a million dollars to organizations in 2022
Advertising