A 'Super' ride for the Steelers

Ike Taylor thwarted a go-ahead effort by the Seahawks when he intercepted Hasselbeck in the fourth quarter and a sweet gadget play sealed the game for the Steelers. Wide receiver Antwaan Randle El took a reverse handoff and hit Hines Ward for a 43-yard scoring strike, Ward finishing the game with five catches for 123 yards and MVP honors.

The Steelers had a tough road to get to Super Bowl XL, winning the last four games of the season and three road playoff games, but for Coach Bill Cowher it was a ride he will always remember.

"It was special. It was a really special team," said Cowher. "It might not have been our best team during my time there, but it was our closest team. I think you realize in this business that the chemistry that you have on the team is more important than the talent that you have. We had good players, we had great players. We had a very special team. They were close to one another, they played for one another.