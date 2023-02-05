A 'Super' ride for the Steelers

Feb 05, 2023 at 06:01 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

On this day in history the Steelers won their fifth Super Bowl.

February 5, 2006
Super Bowl XL
Ford Field, Detroit Michigan

Steelers 21, Seattle Seahawks 10

The setting was Detroit, Michigan, but you never would have known by the crowd as Steelers fans packed Ford Field and Terrible Towels were all the eye could see.

It was a homecoming for Jerome Bettis, the beloved running back who thought about retiring the year before, but was convinced to play another season by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who promised he would get him to the Super Bowl in his hometown of Detroit.

The Seahawks jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but it would be the only lead they would see. After a slow start the Steelers got on the board late in the first half when Ben Roethlisberger capped an 11-play, 59-yard drive with a one-yard dive for a touchdown and a 7-3 lead heading into halftime.

The Steelers offense caught fire to start the second half when Willie Parker broke free for a 75-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 14-3. The Seahawks kept it close after Kelly Herndon intercepted Roethlisberger at the four-yard line and returned it 76 yards to the Steelers 20-yard line. Matt Hasselbeck hit Jerramy Stevens for a 16-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 14-10.

Ike Taylor thwarted a go-ahead effort by the Seahawks when he intercepted Hasselbeck in the fourth quarter and a sweet gadget play sealed the game for the Steelers. Wide receiver Antwaan Randle El took a reverse handoff and hit Hines Ward for a 43-yard scoring strike, Ward finishing the game with five catches for 123 yards and MVP honors.

The Steelers had a tough road to get to Super Bowl XL, winning the last four games of the season and three road playoff games, but for Coach Bill Cowher it was a ride he will always remember.

"It was special. It was a really special team," said Cowher. "It might not have been our best team during my time there, but it was our closest team. I think you realize in this business that the chemistry that you have on the team is more important than the talent that you have. We had good players, we had great players. We had a very special team. They were close to one another, they played for one another.

"Nothing was more evident of that than what they were able to do with Jerome at the forefront of that journey to Detroit. It was a great year. Our backs were against the wall with four games to go in the season and we go on to win eight straight games and win the championship. It was a very special journey."

PHOTOS: Super Bowl XL - Steelers vs. Seahawks

Game action photos from Super Bowl XL between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field in Detroit, MI

The Super Bowl XL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks on Febuary 5, 2006. The Steelers defeated the Seahawks 21-10.
1 / 66
Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward scores a touchdown on a pass by wide receiver Antwaan Randle El in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at the Super Bowl XL football game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
2 / 66
Mark J Terrill/AP Images

3 / 66
Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger celebrates with Jeff Hartings (64) and Alan Faneca (66) after Willie Parker's 75-yard touchdown run during the third quarter of the Super Bowl XL football game against Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
4 / 66
Jeff Roberson/AP Images

5 / 66
Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers

6 / 66
Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers' Brett Keisel kisses the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-10 in the Super Bowl XL football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
7 / 66
David J. Phillips/AP Images

8 / 66
Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Seattle Seahawks kicker Josh Brown (3) misses a third-quarter 50-yard field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Super Bowl XL football game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
9 / 66
Paul Sancya/AP Images

10 / 66
Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
DETROIT - FEBRUARY 05: Head coach Bill Cowher of the Pittsburgh Steelers walks off the field against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL at Ford Field on February 5, 2006 in Detroit, Michigan. The Steelers defeated the Seahawks 21-10. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)
11 / 66
Scott Boehm/AP Images

12 / 66
Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006 file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers' Alan Faneca holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Seattle Seahawks, 21-10, in the Super Bowl XL football game in Detroit. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
13 / 66
Michael Conroy/AP Images

14 / 66
Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers

15 / 66
Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers

16 / 66
Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers

17 / 66
Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers

18 / 66
Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers

19 / 66
Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger looks to pass to Antwaan Randle El (82) in the third quarter as Seattle Seahawks' Rocky Bernard (99) defends in the Super Bowl XL football game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
20 / 66
Mark J. Terrill/AP Images

21 / 66
Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers

22 / 66
Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Seattle Seahawks' Shaun Alexander tries to break away from Pittsburgh Steelers' Joey Porter (55) during the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl XL football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
23 / 66
Michael Conroy/AP Images

24 / 66
Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers

25 / 66
Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers

26 / 66
Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis runs for yardage in the 4th quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl XL in Detroit on Feb. 2, 2006. Pittsburgh won 21-10. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
27 / 66
G. Newman Lowrance/AP Images

28 / 66
Dave Arrigo/© Pittsburgh Steelers

29 / 66
Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers

30 / 66
Dave Arrigo/© Pittsburgh Steelers

31 / 66
Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers

32 / 66
Dave Arrigo/© Pittsburgh Steelers

33 / 66
Dave Arrigo/© Pittsburgh Steelers

34 / 66
Dave Arrigo/© Pittsburgh Steelers

35 / 66
Mike Drazdzinski/© Pittsburgh Steelers

36 / 66
Mike Drazdzinski/© Pittsburgh Steelers

37 / 66
Dave Arrigo/© Pittsburgh Steelers

38 / 66
Mike Drazdzinski/© Pittsburgh Steelers
SBXL_KR_809_1
39 / 66
Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger tries to avoid the rush of Seattle Seahawks' Bryce Fisher (94) during the second quarter of the Super Bowl XL football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
40 / 66
Michael Conroy/AP Images

41 / 66
Mike Drazdzinski/© Pittsburgh Steelers

42 / 66
Mike Drazdzinski/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Willie Parker dives into the end zone to score a touchdown on a 75-yard run during the third quarter of the Super Bowl XL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. The run was the longest run from scrimmage in Super Bowl history. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
43 / 66
Amy Sancetta/AP Images

44 / 66
Mike Drazdzinski/© Pittsburgh Steelers

45 / 66
Mike Drazdzinski/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney, left, game MVP Hines Ward (86) and Steelers head coach Bill Cowher celebrate after winning the Super Bowl XL football game 21-10 over the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
46 / 66
Amy Sancetta/AP Images

47 / 66
Mike Drazdzinski/© Pittsburgh Steelers

48 / 66
Mike Drazdzinski/© Pittsburgh Steelers

49 / 66
Mike Drazdzinski/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Hines Ward (86) leaps into the endzone past Seattle Seahawks' Marcus Trufanton on a 43-yard touchdown pass reception from receiver Antwaan Randle El in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl XL football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
50 / 66
Chuck Burton/AP Images
Pittsburgh Steelers chairman Dan Rooney holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy while coach Bill Cowher celebrates after their Super Bowl XL football win over the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. The Steelers won, 21-10. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
51 / 66
Michael Conroy/AP Images
Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback Ben Roethlisberger celebrates on the sidelines during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at the Super Bowl XL football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
52 / 66
Gene J Puskar/AP Images
* FILE * Pittsburgh Steelers running back Willie Parker makes a 75-yard touchdown run as he's chased by Seattle Seahawks from left, LeRoy Hill (56), Michael Boulware (28), Bryce Fisher (94), Lofa Tatupu (51), and Etric Pruitt (35), from left, during the third quarter of the Super Bowl XL football game, in this Feb. 5, 2006 file photo, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
53 / 66
Mark Humphrey/AP Images
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) reacts with teammate Deshea Townsend (26) at the end of Super Bowl XL at Ford Field in Detroit Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006. The Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-10. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
54 / 66
David J. Phillips/AP Images

55 / 66
Mike Drazdzinski/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers' Aaron Smith (91) tackles Seattle Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander (37) in the third quarter of the Super Bowl XL football game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. Steelers cornerback Deshea Townsend is at right. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
56 / 66
Elise Amendola/AP Images

57 / 66
Mike Drazdzinski/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward (86) leaps into the end zone past Seattle Seahawks cornerback Marcus Trufant on on a 43-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Antwaan Randle El in the fourth quarter during the Super Bowl XL football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
58 / 66
David J Phillips/AP Images
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Willie Parker (39) celebrates his third quarter touchdown with wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (80) in the Super Bowl XL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. Parker's 75-yard run was the longest run from scrimmage in Super Bowl history. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
59 / 66
Amy Sancetta/AP Images

60 / 66
Mike Drazdzinski/© Pittsburgh Steelers

61 / 66
Mike Drazdzinski/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher reacts after being doused with water after the team's 21-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl XL football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
62 / 66
David J Phillips/AP Images
* FILE * Pittsburgh Steelers running back Willie Parker makes a 75-yard touchdown run, the longest from scrimmage in Super Bowl history, during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at the Super Bowl XL football game, in this Feb. 5, 2006 file photo in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
63 / 66
Paul Sancya/AP Images
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher reacts on the center stage after ther Steelers' 21-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl XL football game in Detroit on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
64 / 66
David J. Phillips/AP Images
SBXL_209
65 / 66
Michael Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
SBXL_KR_849_1
66 / 66
Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
