A super rematch

On this day in Steelers history the team won their third Super Bowl.
January 21, 1979
Super Bowl XIII
Steelers 35, Dallas Cowboys 31
Orange Bowl, Miami, Florida
The Steelers and Cowboys met in Super Bowl XIII marking the first rematch in Super Bowl history. And the game lived up to the hype.
The Steelers jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Terry Bradshaw to John Stallworth. The Cowboys answered, and then took a 14-7 lead when Cowboys' linebacker Mike Hegman took a Bradshaw fumble off a sack and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown.
Check out photos from Super Bowl XIII. The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 35-31 to capture the team's third Super Bowl victory in Miami's Orange Bowl
Bradshaw got right back at it, and immediately countered with a 75-yard touchdown to Stallworth to tie the game. The Steelers went into halftime up 21-14 after Rocky Bleier pulled in a seven-yard touchdown catch.
The Cowboys appeared poised to tie the game in the third quarter when Roger Staubach found a wide open Jackie Smith in the end zone, but Smith slipped and fell and the Cowboys had to settle for a field goal to pull within 21-17.
The Steelers scored two fourth quarter touchdowns, looking like they were going to put the game away up 35-17. The Cowboys wouldn't quit and answered with 14 points, but time ran out on the comeback and the Steelers won their third Super Bowl.