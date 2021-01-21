 Skip to main content
A super rematch

Jan 21, 2021 at 11:50 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

On this day in Steelers history the team won their third Super Bowl.

January 21, 1979
Super Bowl XIII
Steelers 35, Dallas Cowboys 31
Orange Bowl, Miami, Florida

The Steelers and Cowboys met in Super Bowl XIII marking the first rematch in Super Bowl history. And the game lived up to the hype.

The Steelers jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Terry Bradshaw to John Stallworth. The Cowboys answered, and then took a 14-7 lead when Cowboys' linebacker Mike Hegman took a Bradshaw fumble off a sack and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown.

PHOTOS: Super Bowl XIII

Check out photos from Super Bowl XIII. The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 35-31 to capture the team's third Super Bowl victory in Miami's Orange Bowl

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver John Stallworth (82) goes high to haul in a pass from Terry Bradshaw and score the first Steeler touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter of Super Bowl XIII in Miami, on Jan. 21, 1979. (AP Photo)
1 / 15
AP Images
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw holds up one finger, indicating his team is No. 1, in the closing minutes of the Super Bowl, in Miami, Fla, on January 21, 1979. The Steelers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 35-31. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)
2 / 15
Harry Cabluck/AP Images
Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame fullback Franco Harris (32) runs towards the end zone for a 22 yard touchdown on the forth quarter of Super Bowl XIII Jan. 21, 1979, at the Orange Bowl in Miami. The Steelers defeated the Cowboys by the score of 35–31. (Tony Tomsic via AP)
3 / 15
Tony Tomsic/AP Images
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Chuck Noll leaves the field after his Steelers defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 35-31, in Super Bowl XIII in Miami Sunday, January 22, 1979. (AP Photo)
4 / 15
AP Images
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw (12) sets to pass during Super Bowl XIII, a 35 - 31 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on January 21, 1979, at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
5 / 15
Al Messerschmidt/AP Images
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw sits on the bench as the rest of his team watches the closing minutes of the XIII Super Bowl, in Miami, Fla, on January 21, 1979. The Steelers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 35-31. (AP Photp/Harry Cabluck)
6 / 15
Harry Cabluck/AP Images
XIII_3
7 / 15
XIII
8 / 15
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris (32) is seen in action during Super bowl XIII Jan. 21, 1979, at the Orange Bowl in Miami. The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 35–31. (Tony Tomsic via AP)
9 / 15
Tony Tomsic/AP Images
XIII_5
10 / 15
XIII_2
11 / 15
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Lynn Swann goes high to take in a pass from quarterback Terry Bradshaw, not shown, during Super Bowl XIII, Jan.22, 1979, Miami, Fla. Steelers defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 35-31. (AP Photo)
12 / 15
Anonymous/AP Images
Pittsburgh Steelers players celebrate after quarterback Terry Bradshaw turned a Dallas Cowboys fumble into a 18-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Lynn Swann in a 35 - 31 win in Super Bowl XIII on Jan. 21, 1979 at Orange Bowl in Miami. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
13 / 15
Al Messerschmidt/AP Images
XIII_edit
14 / 15
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2015, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw (12) turns around to hand the ball off to running back Franco Harris (32) during Super Bowl XIII NFL football game action against the Dallas Cowboys in Miami. Bradshaw, voted the game's most valuable player, completed 17 of 30 passes for 318 yards, breaking Bart Starr's record of 250 yards passing by halftime. (AP Photo/File)
15 / 15
AP Images
Bradshaw got right back at it, and immediately countered with a 75-yard touchdown to Stallworth to tie the game. The Steelers went into halftime up 21-14 after Rocky Bleier pulled in a seven-yard touchdown catch.

The Cowboys appeared poised to tie the game in the third quarter when Roger Staubach found a wide open Jackie Smith in the end zone, but Smith slipped and fell and the Cowboys had to settle for a field goal to pull within 21-17.

The Steelers scored two fourth quarter touchdowns, looking like they were going to put the game away up 35-17. The Cowboys wouldn't quit and answered with 14 points, but time ran out on the comeback and the Steelers won their third Super Bowl.

