A super memory

On this day in Steelers history the team won Super Bowl X. Here is a look back.

January 18, 1976

Super Bowl X

Steelers 21. Dallas Cowboys 17

Orange Bowl, Miami, Florida

In a game that pitted the glitzy offensive attack of the Dallas Cowboys against the blue-collar, grinding running attack and the Steel Curtain defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers, it would be the Steelers who would shine the brightest in Super Bowl X.

While everyone expected the Cowboys offense to be what everyone was talking about, it was Lynn Swann's circus catch that will forever live in NFL Films highlight reels.

The Steelers got in an early 7-0 hole when Roger Staubach hit Drew Pearson for a 29-yard touchdown. But it didn't take them long to get right back in it.