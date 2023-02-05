A storybook ending

Feb 05, 2023 at 06:00 AM

On this day in Steelers history Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis retired

February 5, 2006
Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis retired

Jerome Bettis accomplished what he set out to do when he started playing football, win a Super Bowl championship.

And just moments after the final gun sounded in Super Bowl XL, he walked away from the game he loved on top of the world.

Bettis stood on the stage in the middle of Ford Field with the Lombardi Trophy in his hand and brought his playing career to a triumphant end after the Steelers defeated the Seahawks to become champions.

"It's been an incredible ride," said Bettis. "There is always a time you have to call it quits. I played this game to win a championship. I am a champion and I think The Bus' last stop is here in Detroit."

Bettis began his career with the Los Angeles Rams in 1993 but had his best days once he was traded to the Steelers on draft day in 1996. Bettis rushed for 10,571 yards with the Steelers, and amassed 13,662 career yards, which puts him sixth overall in NFL history.

Bettis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2015.

PHOTOS: Steelers in the HOF - Bettis

Check out photos of Steelers' Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis

Jerome Bettis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015
1 / 20
Jerome Bettis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015
2 / 20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jerome Bettis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015
3 / 20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jerome Bettis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015
4 / 20
Jerome Bettis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015
5 / 20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jerome Bettis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015
6 / 20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jerome Bettis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015
7 / 20
Jerome Bettis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015
8 / 20
Jerome Bettis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015
9 / 20
Jerome Bettis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015
10 / 20
Jerome Bettis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015
11 / 20
Jerome Bettis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015
12 / 20
Jerome Bettis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015
13 / 20
Jerome Bettis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015
14 / 20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jerome Bettis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015
15 / 20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jerome Bettis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015
16 / 20
Jerome Bettis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015
17 / 20
Jerome Bettis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015
18 / 20
Michael F Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jerome Bettis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015
19 / 20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jerome Bettis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015
20 / 20
