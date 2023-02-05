A storybook ending

February 5, 2006

Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis retired

Jerome Bettis accomplished what he set out to do when he started playing football, win a Super Bowl championship.

And just moments after the final gun sounded in Super Bowl XL, he walked away from the game he loved on top of the world.

Bettis stood on the stage in the middle of Ford Field with the Lombardi Trophy in his hand and brought his playing career to a triumphant end after the Steelers defeated the Seahawks to become champions.

"It's been an incredible ride," said Bettis. "There is always a time you have to call it quits. I played this game to win a championship. I am a champion and I think The Bus' last stop is here in Detroit."

Bettis began his career with the Los Angeles Rams in 1993 but had his best days once he was traded to the Steelers on draft day in 1996. Bettis rushed for 10,571 yards with the Steelers, and amassed 13,662 career yards, which puts him sixth overall in NFL history.