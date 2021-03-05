A special surprise for a young fan

Kim posted on social media her son's story and interest in collecting cards on a Twitter thread started by Midwest Box Breaks, a company that specializes in trading sports cards. She said, 'New Collector here – if anyone has any Steelers doubles.'

"I thought somebody would say I've got a couple of cards and maybe we'd get two cards or five cards and add to his collection," said Kim.

It didn't take long for people to respond, with hundreds of cards arriving and even personal notes from those sharing the cards.

"I consider a lot of these people friends, even though you have never met them," said Kim.

Well, Jeffrey and his family had the opportunity to virtually meet those who shared cards with them during the interview with TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, and an even bigger surprise was in store as Cameron Heyward jumped in on the call much to the excitement of all.

"I am a big fan of yours, Jeff," Heyward told him. "How are you doing buddy? You guys have a great family. I love Jeff and got to hear a little bit about how he likes to collect football cards. Keep up the great work and keep supporting us."

While Jeffrey's smile was huge, his mother's heart was full.