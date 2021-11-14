A special night for Steelers legends

The words they chose to use were ones that spoke of what it truly meant to them.

Honored. Humbled. Excited. Tickled. Grateful.

They were words that came from the heart, a heart that will forever bleed black and gold for the men who were honored on Saturday night as the newest members of the Steelers Hall of Honor.

This year the Steelers inducted two classes into the Hall of Honor, the Class of 2020 and 2021. The members of both classes are spread out over decades, but there is one thing they all have in common – their impact on the Steelers was invaluable.

The Steelers legends who are a part of the Hall of Honor Class of 2020 include James Farrior, Greg Lloyd, Troy Polamalu, Mike Wagner and Dwight White, while those in the Hall of Honor Class of 2021 include Tunch Ilkin, Jon Kolb, Carnell Lake and Louis Lipps.

"This is a tremendous honor," said Wagner, the safety who played from 1971-80. "It's a great way for the community and Steelers to recognize what some of the players have done over the years. I'm honored when I see some of the names out there, some of the greatest football players of all time, not just the Steelers, and to be a part of that is special."

Lloyd, someone who cared more about sacks and hits than honors during his career, was thrilled when he learned he was selected to the Hall of Honor and still feels that excitement.

"To be one of the guys chosen to be in the Hall of Honor, it tickles me," said Lloyd, a linebacker from 1987-97. "But it's the group of guys around you that help you earn something like this. The guys I played with helped me take my game to another level. They are responsible for me being in the Hall of Honor and I will probably be responsible for them being in the Hall of Honor one day."

For Lake, who not only played for the Steelers but also went on to be an assistant coach, seeing his name in the Hall of Honor display at Heinz Field is something that truly touched him.

"I don't think it's going to sink in for a while," said Lake. "When I look at the names on the list, and I think about the Steelers history, the legends that have played there, it's a little overwhelming. You go back to Joe Greene, Chuck Noll, everybody who really put the Steelers on the map. And then I think my name is hanging on the wall with some of these guys. I almost think did I do enough. It's really an honor."

The team introduced the Hall of Honor in 2017, an idea that came from Steelers President Art Rooney II, along with late Chairman Dan Rooney. The Hall of Honor was established to recognize former players, coaches, and front office personnel who played an integral role in the success of the franchise, from the beginning in 1933 until now. To be considered, a player must be retired at least three years and played a minimum of three seasons for the Steelers. Former coaches and contributors had to make significant contributions to the team and community.

This year the fourth and fifth classes were enshrined together after the pandemic delayed the Class of 2020 enshrinement.

For Farrior, it was worth the wait.

"It still feels surreal for me," said Farrior. "It's something I didn't expect. When you play the game, you play it hard and the best that you can. You don't really have time to think about it. I have had time to reflect on my whole career. My years in Pittsburgh were pretty amazing. I had a great time there. All the great memories from the teams that I played on. I am not accepting this honor alone. I am accepting it with my teammates, they know who they are. I can't even begin to name all of the names. I would forget some and be upset about it."

After seeing the Hall of Honor display with their families in the FedEx Great Hall, the group of enshrinees enjoyed a private event where they had the opportunity to mingle with each other, as well as former teammates who came to honor them as well.