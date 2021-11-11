A special gift on Veterans Day

Local veteran's organizations took time out on Veterans Day, when everyone at the Steelers is honoring them, to say thank you to the team for their continued commitment to the military community.

A large American flag that was flown at Point State Park from Veterans Day 2019 to Memorial Day 2020 was presented to John Woderak, the Steelers liaison with the military who is passionate about the strong relationship between the two entities, something he continually grows and develops over the years.