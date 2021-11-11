A special gift on Veterans Day

Nov 11, 2021 at 05:20 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Local veteran's organizations took time out on Veterans Day, when everyone at the Steelers is honoring them, to say thank you to the team for their continued commitment to the military community.

A large American flag that was flown at Point State Park from Veterans Day 2019 to Memorial Day 2020 was presented to John Woderak, the Steelers liaison with the military who is passionate about the strong relationship between the two entities, something he continually grows and develops over the years.

Steelers President Art Rooney II was on hand for the presentation, along with, Retired Brigadier General Robert Pleczkowski, Retired Colonel Steve Patarcity, Army Association's Carlos Torres, and former Steelers John Banaszak and Rocky Bleier, who both served in the military.

TV_Veterans_Day_Flag_Presentation_Heinz_Field_2021

