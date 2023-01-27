A special day in Steelers history

January 27, 1901

Arthur J. Rooney Sr. born in Coulterville, Pa.

Founder, President, Chairman of the Board (1933-88)

As cliché as it might sound, without this day in history, there is no history for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Arthur J. Rooney Sr. was born on January 27, 1901, in the small town of Coulterville, Pa. to Dan and Margaret Rooney.

In 1913 the family would move to Pittsburgh, where Rooney attended St. Peter's Catholic School and Duquesne University Prep School. He was a boxer and played minor league baseball after college but in 1933 changed the landscape of Pittsburgh and the National Football League when he purchased the franchise for $2,500.

Rooney was a driving force behind the NFL-AFL merger, and kept the Steelers franchise viable during the depression, World War II and other tough times, even merging with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1943 and Chicago Cardinals in 1944 during the war.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1964.

Affectionately known as "The Chief" to his players and the fans, Rooney never wanted to be in the spotlight and took a backseat when after 40 years of struggling the franchise won their first Super Bowl in 1974.