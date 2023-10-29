A night to honor the Steelers rich history

While his menacing play is something that always stands out in fan's minds, one play that will forever be front and center is his interception return for a touchdown in Super Bowl XLIII. The Arizona Cardinals had the ball at the one-yard line with 18 seconds to play in the half and the Steelers holding onto a slim three-point lead. Harrison stepped in front of a Kurt Warner pass, picked it off and rambled down the sideline for 100 yards, sending the Steelers into the half up 17-7 and taking the wind out of the Cardinals sails.

Harrison was named the AFC and NFL's Defensive Player of the Year during that 2008 Super Bowl season. He was voted to the Pro Bowl five consecutive years (2007-11) and twice voted Steelers MVP (2007-08).

Former Steelers defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau, who coached both Harrison and Smith, was on hand to show his love and support for his former players and hopes to see more of them inducted into the Hall of Honor.

"It's a great occasion and I think in all probability with the passage of time we'll get that whole defense up there on that board at some point," said LeBeau. "They were tremendous those guys.

"We've always been family. We set that environment. It wasn't just a catch phrase, it was life. We lived it. Like a family we get scattered across the country. When we can get together, it's always a special time. I have no doubt in my mind that group of men will be friends forever. They are such a closeknit bunch that was as much as anything the reason for their success. There weren't any weaknesses with that group. They didn't care who got the credit.

"They were family and didn't want to let each other down. Together they did some great things."

Others who did great things before them were the teams of the 1970s, and Mullins was a key part of that.

Mullins isn't one who likes to talk about himself. He doesn't like the fanfare, doesn't like the attention. So, when he got the phone call from Steelers President Art Rooney II to inform him, he was selected to the Hall of Honor, he had trouble believing it.

"I was in shock," said Mullins. "I never really expected it at this stage of the game. When Art called, it was a shock to say the least. I was wondering about if it was real until I started receiving phone calls from teammates telling me I deserved it. That cemented it with me. I thought I was indeed worthy. Not that I would ever really think that."

Mullins should think it because he is deserving, earning the honor for all he did with the black and gold, and for him, it's the ultimate honor. Mullins, the Steelers fourth-round draft pick in 1971, played guard, tackle and even tight end on short yardage situations before settling in as a starting guard in 1974 and playing on all four Super Bowl teams in the 1970s.

For Mullins, being selected into the Hall of Honor is a culmination of a career that began by being drafted by a team that hadn't seen a lot of winning, to reaching the pinnacle of success in the NFL.

"When I was drafted in 1971, I was a California kid and the history of the Steelers wasn't the greatest thing," said Mullins. "Once I got here and saw what was going to develop, with Franco Harris' rookie year making it to the playoffs and knowing we were a young team with talented players, I don't think anyone could have imagined playing in and winning four Super Bowls in six years. It was a special group. I was happy just to be mentioned in the same breath as some of those other guys. I wasn't expecting any personal accolades.

"The Hall of Honor is a great honor. I was so shocked when I got the phone call. I am very happy to be a part of that group.

"My wife said something to me that meant a lot. My grandson can take his friends to the Hall of Honor Museum and show his Grandpap did something that will last as long as the stadium is around and long after that. I've gotten emails from guys that were saying with all of the Steelers in the Hall of Fame, being elected to the Hall of Honor is like going into the Hall of Fame. We have so many guys in there and to be a part of that group, playing with them, this is such an honor.

"From my own personal perspective, I appreciate that I was able to contribute to them getting into the Hall of Fame. I was satisfied with that. This is an honor that will lift it up to the next level, put you in a different category."

Mansfield played 13 seasons (1964-76) for the Steelers and was a part of two Super Bowl championship teams. He still holds the Steelers record for most consecutive games played with 182 straight regular season games.

Mansfield was teammates with Mullins on the Super Bowl teams in the 1970s and helped him with his adjustment to the NFL.

"Ray was a grizzled veteran when I was a rookie and I heard stories about veterans didn't care too much for rookies because they thought you were out to get their jobs," said Mullins. "When I came to Pittsburgh, Ray, Bruce Van Dyke, they were veterans and took me under their wing and helped me out. They showed me the ropes. They told me to excel on special teams. That was part of the learning process. Having guys like that give you a leg up was priceless."

* * *

The Hall of Honor was established in 2017 to recognize former players, coaches, and front office personnel who played an integral role in the success of the franchise, from the beginning in 1933 until now.