A night to honor heroes

The recent rain might have changed the plans a little bit, but it didn't dampen the enthusiasm at Heinz Field on Tuesday night.

On what has become known as Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance of the September 11 attacks, the Steelers hosted "Heroes at Heinz Field," an event held in conjunction with the VA Healthcare VISN 4 to honor the men and women who truly embody what being a hero is all about.

The event aids post-9/11 veterans who are still adjusting back to civilian life, but it does a whole lot more for them. It makes them realize how admired and respected they are.

"It amazes me the excitement and energy hasn't changed every year," said William Smathers, Transition Patient Advocate for the VA Healthcare VISN 4. "The veterans appreciate being able to come to Heinz Field. It gives them a certain connection with the team. I know it's something they look forward to and talk about all of the time.

"To have it today gives it special meaning. We spend a lot of time talking about that. Some of the veterans are relatively new to the VA and getting healthcare, and some have just returned within the last year or so. You have the full spectrum of veterans who have been involved in some time in their life in the war on terror. For the Steelers and players to take part in this day with them is very meaningful. I know a lot of thought has gone into the day, but for these guys it's an opportunity to relax and enjoy. And us at the VA, we get an opportunity to connect with veterans, whether it's about healthcare, benefits, whatever. In this environment, they just unwind. They are willing to talk, be themselves. There are so many stories that have come out of this event about veterans getting help."