A night Ben will never forget

But nothing, honestly nothing, could top the emotion, the feel that overtook all of Heinz Field when the game ended … with Roethlisberger taking a knee in victory formation.

"I didn't think I was going back out," said Roethlisberger, who had one last play on offense after Tre Norwood intercepted Baker Mayfield. "Anybody in football will tell you when you are on offense that is the best play in football, the best play on offense. To go out there and take a knee made it more emotional and more real.

"It wasn't pretty, but like I said out on the field, feels like that's been my style. Not pretty but finding a way to win. I think that's 92 wins here at Heinz Field, and that's what it's always been about for me, is winning football games.

"This is one more and it's very special."

As the clock hit zero, the crowd erupted, chants of 'Thank You, Ben' rained down, the scoreboard was emblazoned with 'Thank You Ben,' and the fans didn't want it to stop.

And from the looks of things, Roethlisberger didn't want it to stop either.

He was greeted on the field by Steelers President Art Rooney II, the two sharing a special moment.

He hugged teammates, he hugged Browns players, including defensive end Myles Garrett who he shared an extended hug with.

Surrounded by cameras capturing every moment, and his teammates still cheering him on, Roethlisberger waved to the crowd as he stood on the field, applauded them as they applauded him.

And then he took a seat on the bench one last time, the same bench that he sat alongside Maurkice Pouncey last year after Pouncey's last game before he retired.