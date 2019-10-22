A Different Way To Win

"What I wanted to get across, and what I saw my father do, was step into certain challenges and stay with them for such a long period of time, and that's what I thought was different about the way he approached leadership," said Jim Rooney.

"When you looked at the league, when you looked at Ireland, in all of these cases my father had this statement, 'do the right thing.' What he meant by that, and as it was explained by everyone I spoke to – it wasn't about getting more money or getting more recognition, it was more about do you feel good about the decision you made because it impacted the community or the organization involved in a positive way. That's fundamentally what he was all about, and we tried to put a bunch of stories in the book that exemplified that."

And for Jim Rooney, having the opportunity to put on paper so many of the things he had seen his father accomplish under a cloak of humility was a labor of love.

"My experience wasn't as much about new information, even though there certainly was some, but I did so many of the interviews right after he passed away – and I gave the example of Patricia Hume shedding tears – but it was almost this reflection, maybe even a little bit of grieving that I got to have with so many people who were important in his life. And to share those experiences, and we've tried to convey that experience in the book, because I was really touched by the way people were sharing with me, and it felt very authentic. It really felt there was this deep emotional connection, so that really was the biggest experience I took away from the interviews. Certainly there was a lot of good information and stories that helped bring the project about, but the emotional experience was really important to me."

And what would he say to his father if he pointed out that he had written his own book?

"What's in this book that wasn't in that book is we really go into a lot of detail about the Rooney Rule, we talk a fair amount about his time as Ambassador, which is a really interesting experience," said Jim Rooney, "and in his two years in Ireland, you get so many of the same examples that you get over 70 years of the rest of his career – that he went over there and the folks he worked with at Embassy Dublin talk about how he transformed their experience working in an embassy. Several of them told me it was by far and away their best time as career diplomats. I think those stories are ones my father would be glad are out there and would want people to hear.