A busy first week of free agency

Wallace signed a three-year contract with the Steelers, giving the team depth on the offensive line. Wallace played in nine games in 2013, both at guard and center. He made his first career start week 14 against Miami, filling in at center for injured Fernando Velasco, and remained there for the rest of the season.

"We love the city and the fans," said Wallace. "I really enjoy Coach (Mike) Tomlin and the way he treats the guys and his approach to the game. The Rooneys really care about the team and you see them around the building all of the time. It's one of the iconic teams in all of sports. It's was awesome to have an opportunity to come back here."

Warren, who also signed a one-year contract, signed with the Steelers as a rookie free agent in 2005 and has been with the team for his entire career, playing in 133 regular season games and nine postseason games.

"To be able to spend my entire career with one of the best organizations in professional sports is special," said Warren. "The ownership, the coaching staff, the players, everyone in the organization makes you feel like you have family and friends there. You feel like you belong and are part of something special. It's something you can't just find anywhere and guys should appreciate it when we get the opportunity."

Safety net: The Steelers signed free agent safety Mike Mitchell, who played for the Carolina Panthers in 2013 and was with the Oakland Raiders the first four years of his NFL career.

"This is definitely a life-changing experience," said Mitchell. "This is one of the best opportunities to play for one of the most storied franchises in all of sports, but definitely in the game of professional football. "Just the opportunity to play for such a storied franchise. Coming here is just the cream of the crop. It's top-notch. It's the best of the best. This program, this is the best. This is the top. For them to want me and want to bring me in here and let me play for their franchise, I felt like I wanted it more than they did, and it's a fantastic organization to be playing for."