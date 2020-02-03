A black and gold trio headed to Canton

Cowher learned he was headed to the Hall of Fame when David Baker paid him a visit to the set of the NFL on CBS pregame show ahead of the AFC Divisional Playoff game on Jan. 12.

"It's going to be very special," said Cowher of being a part of the trio headed to Canton. "It's a great reflection of the Steelers organization, the culture that is built there, starting with Dan Rooney, Art Rooney II has continued it. 'The Chief' (Art Rooney Sr.) started it. Chuck Noll before me with Franco (Harris), Joe Greene and that whole group.

"It's all the players and coaches that have gone through there. It's a special place to work. The high standard that we had, but we tried to do it with class and dignity and humility, and I think something like this is a result of that."

Cowher became the 15th coach in Steelers history on Jan. 21, 1992 when he was hired to replace Chuck Noll as the second man to hold that job since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger.

In Cowher's rookie season as coach, he took what had been a talented team that finished a disappointing 7-9 in 1991 and turned it into an 11-5 AFC Central Division champion that entered those playoffs as the AFC's No. 1 seed. In Cowher's 15 seasons as coach, the Steelers won eight division titles, made the playoffs 10 times during which they participated in 21 playoff games. Those 21 playoff games included six appearances in AFC Championship Games and two trips to the Super Bowl, in which the Steelers were 1-1.

Cowher finished his career as one of only six coaches in NFL history with at least seven division titles, and he joined Paul Brown as the only coaches in history to take their teams to the playoffs in each of their first six years as coach.

"I just tried to do the best I could," said Cowher. "I loved to compete. I tried to be respectful of every opportunity I was given, make the most of it, don't take yourself too seriously, learn from other people. Continue to try to grow as a person. I said it before, I think when I came to Pittsburgh, I became a better father, a better husband and consequently I became a better coach because of Dan Rooney and the culture he created, the core values he instilled. It goes back to growing up in the City of Pittsburgh. You never forgot where you came from.