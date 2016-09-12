7 on 7: What makes Ben special

James Lofton – Hall of Fame wide receiver, Westwood One Radio **"Watching Ben develop and mature has been special. You won a Super Bowl in your career and everyone talks about it's a total effort and you have a great run game. And then later on in his career he wins one on the strength of his arm. Then you watch him the last three years and he is getting a little better, a little better. It's like fine wine. Supposedly it gets better with age and that is what Ben Roethlisberger has done right in front of our eyes in the National Football League."

Ryan Clark – ESPN First Take"He is one of the best in the world. I say that every time I'm on television. We've watched him get into that first tier of quarterbacks. It used to be the Brady, (Peyton) Manning, (Drew) Brees conversation. Ben Roethlisberger is in that conversation, and to me, very near the top along with Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady and guys like that. And he just keeps getting better. It's been awesome to watch his maturity too. For me, seeing him as a young guy and seeing where he is now, how this team gravitates toward him, how this team follows his lead. I think it's been a really awesome thing to watch and not only become one of the best players in the league, but also one of the best leaders."

Judy Battista – NFL.com/NFL Network"I think the question with Ben is you have to keep him upright, keep him in there. Part of that is his own doing because he never wants to give up on a play. That is also part of what makes him so good. Every year you got those plays where you are like isn't he sacked, isn't he down. Did he just complete that pass. He is among the top handful of quarterbacks in the league."