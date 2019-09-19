49ers are talking about Minkah, Mason & more

The Steelers will face a huge test on Sunday when they head west to take on the San Francisco 49ers, who are off to a 2-0 start.

And they will be doing it with a quarterback who will be making his first NFL start in Mason Rudolph.

The 49ers, though, expect a motivated Steelers team to bring everything this week and whether there are some new pieces or not, it's going to be a battle.

"This is going to be a very physical game between both teams," said Coach Kyle Shanahan. "It's very important for both teams to win this game. I know it's going to come down to the last series."

The 49ers also weighed in on Rudolph, Minkah Fitzpatrick and more.

Coach Kyle Shanahan on how different the Steelers are without Ben Roethlisberger:

"Anytime they don't have Ben, that's a huge deal. Ben's one of the best quarterbacks of our generation so I know that's got to be a huge blow for them. But, I know (Mason) Rudolph will be ready. He'll step in. They've always had a good scheme. They know what they're doing and they've got some other payers out there too. It's still the NFL, it's going to be a very tough game. Anytime you lose a guy like Ben Roethlisberger, everyone knows how good he is and I still think he's underrated. It's a big blow for them."

Shanahan on his impression of Rudolph coming out of college:

"I always knew he was a good player. I didn't put a lot into him because we knew what direction we were going in and knew we weren't going after a quarterback. Our quarterback's coach looks at him a lot. Always shows me the highlight tapes. He knew he was a guy who was very smart, could run a system and also can make plays. Just watching him in the preseason and against Seattle, he can make some off schedule plays and he also seems like a quarterback who stays in the rhythm of the offense very well."