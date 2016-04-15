4 Steelers schedule fun facts

Holiday trifecta: So, you're seeing a trend here, right. The Steelers play on Thanksgiving, Christmas, so of course they will be celebrating the New Year at Heinz Field with a game against the Cleveland Browns on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m.

Monday magic: The Steelers will play the first Monday Night Football game of the season, opening against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Sept. 12 at 7:10 p.m. The early kickoff is because it's part of a Monday night doubleheader. The San Francisco 49ers will host the Los Angeles Rams in the second game of the night.