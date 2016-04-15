4 Steelers schedule fun facts

A splash of color: Thursday Night Football games in 2016 will all be "color rush" games, with teams wearing monochromatic uniforms. Steelers President Art Rooney II told Bob Labriola he expects that to be the case for the team's Nov. 24 game in Indianapolis, a Thanksgiving night game. Learn more about the "color rush" game.
I'll be home for Christmas: For the first time ever the Steelers will play a game on Christmas Day when they host the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m.
We know Steelers players 'love' their Christmas carols, but don't expect any singing that day. Today, though, why not check them out below.
Holiday trifecta: So, you're seeing a trend here, right. The Steelers play on Thanksgiving, Christmas, so of course they will be celebrating the New Year at Heinz Field with a game against the Cleveland Browns on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m.
Monday magic: The Steelers will play the first Monday Night Football game of the season, opening against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Sept. 12 at 7:10 p.m. The early kickoff is because it's part of a Monday night doubleheader. The San Francisco 49ers will host the Los Angeles Rams in the second game of the night.
This will be the first time the Steelers have opened the season on Monday Night Football since 2002.