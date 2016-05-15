3 keys for a young linebacker

Stability matters:** After bouncing around from team to team since he first came into the league in 2012, Fort is taking full advantage of being a part of a complete offseason program with the Steelers this year.

"That's where you become comfortable and you don't have to think as much," said Fort. "When you're in OTAs, you learn the playbook more and you experience plays. You understand more this is why I'm doing this and why I made that mistake. You're just a lot more comfortable when you get in a game. You don't even have to think, you can play fast without thinking and that's what it's all about and that is when it starts.

"Playing fast and not having to think of anything, that's why I'm looking forward to OTAs and being comfortable with the game and understanding what coaches want, when they want it and being able to play fast."

Learning curve: Fort said he has a good grasp of the defense, but working this offseason can do nothing but help him as 2016 approaches.