2022 Hall of Honor Class introduced at halftime

Nov 13, 2022 at 12:59 PM
Dale Lolley 

Contributing Writer/Editor

Steelers fans got another opportunity to chant "Heath" at halftime of the team's game Sunday at Acrisure Stadium against the New Orleans Saints as the newest inductees into the Hall of Honor Class were presented.

The Steelers honored the 2022 Hall of Honor Class of Heath Miller, Myron Cope, Ray Mathews and Sam Davis with a halftime induction ceremony, while Louis Lipps, a member of the 2021 class, also was introduced after not being available for the ceremony last year.

"It means a lot," Miller said prior to the start of Sunday's game. "I know the history of the Steelers organization. To be thought of in that way, to join some of the great players that have been here before, it's pretty special."

For players to be considered, they must be retired for at least three seasons, have played a minimum of three years for the Steelers and possess noteworthy career highlights, records and achievements.

This year's group certainly had those things.

Miller ranks 11th in NFL history and first in team history in tight end receptions with 592 and was a member of two Super Bowl winning teams.

Davis was a four-time Super Bowl winner with the Steelers at guard and was one of just a handful of players who pre-dated Chuck Noll's hiring as head coach of the team.

Mathews was a dual-threat wide receiver/running back in the '50s, who led the team's offense in many of those years.

Cope, the creator of The Terrible Towel, was the team's longtime radio color analyst.

Lipps, meanwhile, played for the Steelers in the 1980s and was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1984 along with being a first-team All-Pro in 1984 and 1985.

"This is my Super Bowl," said Lipps. "I didn't get to win one as a player, but this is special to me. This is my Super Bowl."

The 2022 class is the sixth to be inducted into the Steelers' Hall of Honor, which began in 2017.

