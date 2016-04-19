2016 NFL Draft Preview: WRs

WILL FULLER**

Fuller went over 1,000 yards receiving as a sophomore at Notre Dame (76 catches, 1,094 yards, 15 touchdowns), surpassed 1,200 yards as a junior (62-1,258-14) and then decided there would be no need to return to South Bend for his senior season. At 6-foot and 186 pounds Fuller lacks ideal over-the-middle size but his 4.32 40-yard dash and his tape suggest he'll be able to separate as a vertical threat. Fuller tracks the ball well, but he doesn't always catch it (nine drops in each of the past two seasons). Notre Dame's 2015 MVP is a legitimate home run threat.

LAQUON TREADWELL

After suffering a broken fibula in 2014, Treadwell bounced back to the tune of 82 catches, 1,153 yards and 11 touchdowns for Ole Miss in 2015. He has size at 6-2, 221, a noticeable competitive edge when the ball is in the air, and an understanding of how to work and position defenders. Treadwell ran a 4.63 in the 40-yard dash at his pro day. Despite his size he's just an adequate blocker, and he needs to get better working against press coverage. A quality stiff arm contributes to plenty of yards after the catch.

COREY COLEMAN

The Biletnikoff Award winner in 2015, Coleman caught 74 balls for 1,363 yards and led the nation with 20 touchdown receptions. That followed up a 2014 campaign that included 64 catches, 1,119 yards and 11 touchdowns (15 for 224 yards and a touchdown against Oklahoma). Coleman, 5-11, 194, can get over the top, he can come back to the football, and he can go up and win a 50/50 ball. He had sports hernia surgery in December, and he also dropped 10 passes, the majority of them while going over the middle. Coleman is a candidate to help an NFL team immediately as a punt returner.