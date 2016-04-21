2016 NFL Draft Preview: TEs

TYLER HIGBEE**

A redshirt-senior, Higbee started just one season at Western Kentucky. He made the most of it with 38 catches for 563 yards and eight touchdowns despite missing four regular season games. Higbee, 6-6, 249 is a converted wide receiver who won't impress as a blocker, but he'll go over the middle to make a catch and he's competitive after the catch. He has big hands and dropped just one pass this season and only two over the last two seasons. Higbee is facing charges after being arrested following an altercation on April 10, but he reportedly will plead not guilty at his arraignment on May 5.

JERELL ADAMS

He has a big frame (6-5, 247) and the long arms to go up and get the ball. Adams caught 28 passes for 421 yards and three touchdowns in 2015 and displayed an affinity for adding yards after the catch with jukes and spin moves. He can get down the field, and he can help as a run blocker, where he's willing if not especially devastating. Adams projects as following a backup-to-eventual-starter transition into the NFL.